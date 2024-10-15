SISTER WIVES Why Gabriel Brown won’t reconcile with father Kody Brown; says it would take ‘an act of God’ to fix things

Janelle and Kody Brown’s son is going on the attack, explaining why he has no intention of reconciling with his father. He is also spilling the tea about a “strange” conversation they had which led to them going no-contact. Read why Sister Wives star Gabriel Brown says it would take ‘an act of God’ to fix this relationship.

Kody Brown and his sons falling out

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown is currently feuding with numerous members of his family, including several of his children. Much of the animosity seems to stem from disagreements on how he favors one wife over the others. Disagreements on how to handle COVID-19 also splintered their family in ways that sent a ripple effect through their family.

In an infamous clip from TLC, Gabe recalls the time his dad forgot his birthday, sobbing as he tells the story.

During COVID lockdowns, Kody insisted that his family follow strict distancing rules that some of his wives and many of his kids didn’t want to abide. After the dust settled, there was no hope of repair because of the disrespect Kody felt he and Robyn experienced during that time.

Janelle Brown recalls:

After the COVID scare was over and we all went back to our normal lives, we still couldn’t reconcile as a family because Kody felt like the boys needed to give an apology to him and to Robyn, especially to Robyn.

Gabriel Brown discusses feud with Kody

Gabriel Brown is currently not speaking to his father Kody Brown and has no intention on repairing their relationship. Explaining the conversation that seemingly broke the camel’s back, Gabe outlines his frustration with what he sees as Kody passing the buck in his latest Sister Wives confessional:

He was like, hey, I miss you. And then he was like, he kept like phrasing it like I owed him an apology. And eventually I was just like, hey, unless you’re like, actually ready to have a relationship and fix things, then we’re not going to talk anymore.

As the episode continues, Gabriel refuses to mince his words:

I told Dad that if he doesn’t change and he can’t take accountability, then I just won’t ever see him again and I’m perfectly OK with that. I truly believe it would take an “act of God” to fix things.

Gabriel is currently dealing with the trauma of finding his brother Garrison’s body after his suicide in March 2024. Garrison Brown was also estranged from Kody prior to his death.

Season 19 of the TLC reality series Sister Wives airs Sunday’s at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

