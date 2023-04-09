Three ways you can celebrate Easter like the Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner family has posted their over the top 2023 Easter celebrations. Here are three tips for celebrating like the celebs do!
The Kardashians
The Kardashians burst onto the scene in 2012 with the hit E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Every since, the family has been trailblazers and trend setters.
One of the things the Kardashians are known for are their over the top parties. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have all been known to go overboard for holidays, birthdays, baby showers and more.
The deeply religious family takes Easter very seriously, and if you want to party like they do… just follow these three steps.
Decorate eggs with the Egg Mazing
One of the biggest Easter trends of the year is the Egg Mazing. In lieu of traditional egg dyeing which is messy and can leave stains, the Egg Mazing allows kids of all ages to decorate their eggs with food-safe markers.
One way to be a Kardashian on Easter is to be head to toe perfect, NOT have food coloring all over your fingertips.
If you’re looking to recreate the Kardashians 2023 Easter egg look, you’ll need to grab The Original Eggmazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit.
Have a classy food spread
The Kardashian-Jenner family members all have the perfect bodies, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to eat! Their parties are infamous for their delicious meals, and Easter is no exception.
In the post from Kylie above, we can see that they had a VERY classy brunch with fruit and coffee, decorated which the most gorgeous flowers. If you’re going to celebrate like a Kardashian, do NOT skip the decorations.
Over the top Easter Baskets
If you thought the Kardashian Jenner family gives their kids Dollar Store baskets with plastic green grass in it, think again.
The last major way to celebrate Easter like a Kar-Jenner is to make your kids some outrageous Easter baskets. The ones above are adorned with the kids names and include candy, toys and large stuffed animals – wrapped in cellophane like a gorgeous gift!
There you have it!
The three big ways you can celebrate Easter like the most famous reality star family their is is to go over the top on everything… from egg decorating, to tablescapes to Easter baskets.
