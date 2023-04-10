Seeking Brother Husband star Noble Ward is going to be a dad! Soon!
Viewers were introduced to Chara, her husband Patrick, and their former live-in significant other Noble on Episode 2 of the new TLC show.
Chara and Patrick have been married for a long time, but they hadn’t been sexually active together for roughly a decade when Chara met Noble at a retreat. According tot he trio’s intro, Chara and Noble had been dating for roughly two years at the time of filming.
Patrick was living with Chara and Patrick, but he later moved out. “We really came to the conclusion that [Noble was] just more of a fling type of guy, not a ring type of guy,” Chara explained.
“How is that a bad thing?” Noble asked her.
“Well, you know that’s not what I was looking for,” Chara replied. “I want somebody around that’s going to do ‘honey do’ lists and that’s going to be able to be there at night.”
Noble seemed surprised. “I can do that.”
Chara’s eyes rolled. “Oh god!” she exclaimed, almost laughing.
When filming started, Noble wanted to move back in with Chara and Patrick. But Chara was very reluctant. “Me knowing who you are and how you move, it’s just –”
Noble cut her off. “Who am I? How do I move?”
“Like a single person,” Chara answered. “You don’t move like a person that’s truly in a partnership.”
Chara shared more thoughts on Noble in a confessional:
It is really hilarious at this point that, you know, Noble says he wants us to be in a relationship. But he has not shown a level of commitment that I would expect from a partner. It’s not that Noble’s all bad, because he really does have a lot of lovable qualities, but I just don’t know how we’re supposed to move forward.
In a preview clip for Seeking Brother Husband Episode 3, Chara makes a big announcement to Patrick and Noble (and viewers). “I think I’ve reached that point in my life where I really want to have a baby,” she says.
Patrick doesn’t seem interested in reigniting sexual relations with his wife as he quickly says he doesn’t want to be a candidate. It’s unclear how Noble feels about the prospect of being a dad, or how Chara feels about Noble being the father of her baby, based on the preview clip.
Noble Ward has a baby on the way
As it turns out, Noble is going to be a dad! Soon! And unlike most celebrity blog articles about pregnancy, the question here is: “Who’s the mother?” Is Chara pregnant with Noble’s baby?
The baby that Noble has publicly announced is not Chara’s. As we previously reported, Noble has also dated Chara’s co-star, Kenya Stevens, but the baby isn’t Kenya’s either. It’s also not Kenya’s husband Carl’s other wife, who has also dated Noble. (Chara seems to be spot on when she says Noble moves “like a single person!”)
Noble’s baby mama to be is a woman named Gabrielle. She’s a 34-year-old salon owner from Jacksonville, Florida. She frequently joins Noble on his podcast, Noble Relating, and also joins him often in photos and videos on social media.
One of the times that Gabrielle (aka “Pachamama”) joined Noble was in a gallery of photos posted in November announcing that she was pregnant with a baby boy!
Noble posed with Gabrielle holding a series of sonogram images in the first photo. The other photos were all sonograms. Here’s the gallery followed by Noble’s caption:
Guess what everybody!
IT’S A BOY!
That’s right, my little man is gonna be 3/4 Black and 1/4 COLUMBIAN!!!!! AAAYYEE!
Ya’ll know this little dude is about to look GOOD! Plus Ya’ll see that THIRD LEG!
AND YO! Ya’ll know im about to teach this boy how to be a superior man….LIKE ME!
DON’T hide your daughters people. This little man gonna know how to treat’em RIGHT!!!
Noble and Gabrielle have a Babylist baby registry that reveals their baby is due on May 4, 2023.
The baby registry has numerous familiar items like clothing, diapers, pacifiers, a baby stroller, etc. But, it also has two interesting entries to help pay for services after the baby’s arrival.
Here are the descriptions from those registry entries:
Housekeeping Fund
A clean home is the seat of happiness – for us! We’d love your support in maintaining a clean, lively while mommy heals and daddy enjoys his new journey into fatherhood.
6 weeks of housekeeping is our goal, at $125 a week per cleaning visit. Your contributions towards this gift of $750 is SO appreciated!
Doula Fund
Our amazing Doula will support our growing family for at least 6 weeks with a starting investment of $2,000. We are SO very grateful for this support. To help our family stay strong and cared for with prepared meals, postpartum care like post natal herbal baths for healing, massage and care during labor. This is essential for a warm welcoming to being new parents!
You can follow along with Noble and Gabrielle’s pregnancy journey via her YouTube channel. Here’s Gabrielle with Noble discussing their planned home birth:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com