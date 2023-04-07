MBFFL Did Jessica Powell find her wedding dress on Say Yes to the Dress?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Jessica Powell was featured on another TLC reality show! Whitney Thore’s personal trainer/business partner went shopping at Kleinfeld in the 22nd season of Say Yes to the Dress.
Did Whitney’s friend find the dress of her dreams with Randy and his crew, or did she leave empty handed?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is a TLC reality series that follows Whitney Way Thore, made popular from a viral dance video. Over 10 seasons, fans have met and fallen on love with many of Thore’s friends.
Jessica Powell started as Whitney’s personal trainer, but as their relationship developed they have since become friends… and even business partners!
The pair responsible for NoBSactive has had their share of ups and downs, but one exciting time for both them was definitely Powell’s 2022 nuptials, in which Whitney was a bridesmaid.
Jessica Powell on Say Yes to the Dress
Powell isn’t just on MBFFL, she also was on another popular TLC show. Say Yes to the Dress featured the fitness guru on episode 5 of their 22nd season.
Jessica is a straight shooter, so it’s natural to wonder if the bride found what she was looking for. According to Instagram posts, it looks like she ended up with two different dresses… but from where?
During her episode, Powell says that she is “most scared” that she will “overthink it, and not find a dress.” But that she is “open to try anything” that has an open back and a lot of bling.
Her budget was “under $2500” but quickly changed her mind to an unlimited budget.
Thanks to consultant Kelsey and Randy Fenoli, Powell had several choices to try on for her entourage that included her mom, cousin and best friend.
Jessica’s SYTTD Crossover
by u/twoxsii in MyBigFatFabulousLife
So did either of her final wedding gowns come from Kleinfeld? After many failed attempts, the bride leaves with nothing.
In a shocking conclusion, it turns out that neither of Jessica Powell’s wedding dresses came from Say Yes to the Dress.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com