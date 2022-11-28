See which Kardashian Christmas trees were put up in November

Kardashian Christmas is coming early! If you like to deck your halls before the end of November, there’s a few famous sisters you may want to follow.
After the long holiday weekend, we have spotted at least two members of the Kar-Jenner crew with spruced up spruces in their homes already!
Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Kourtney is living her best life and that seems to include getting in the Kardashian Christmas spirit.
In Instagram posts from over the weekend, we see glimpses of what’s to come in the Kardashian-Barker household this season.
Looks like the ‘lemme’ founder is going for her classic minimal approach.
First it was Kourtney, who will be going on tour with husband Travis Barker this summer. She put up her super tall tree and adorned it with simple white lights right after Thanksgiving.
Looking at the sparse style of the rest of her space, we imagine all that will be added to this Kardashian Christmas tree will be a celeb-size amount of presents.
Kylie Jenner
Additionally, The Kardashians on Hulu baby of the group Kylie Jenner put up her Christmas tree this weekend!
The billionaire posted her detailed décor process, and it is the exact opposite of her minimalist oldest sister.
Set to the tune of Michael Bublé’s song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Jenner gave us a full look into her massive decorating process.
Although only white lights trim her tree, there is also an abundance of colorful festive décor.
Filling her foyer, the gigantic Kardashian Christmas tree has a ton of Santa Claus and other holiday themed ornaments.
Everyone seems very interested in Kylie’s process, with many documenting the amount of crew it takes to set the whole thing up.
Kylie Jenner has gone all out for the festive season this Christmas #TheKardashians https://t.co/lx0KBbAywv
— Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) November 28, 2022
Kardashian Christmas 2022
Unquestionably, the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew is known for going over the top during the Christmas holiday. The other members of the famous family are likely to follow suit soon.
Another thing to watch for is their infamous holiday cards. The Kardashians never fail to disappoint when it comes to holiday cheer.
The Kardashians on Hulu concluded season two, and teased that season three is right around the corner.
