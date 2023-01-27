Kylie Jenner poses with a cigarette; do any of the Kardashians smoke?

Caught on Instagram posing with a cigarette, fans are up in arms about Kylie Jenner being a potential nicotine addict.
While its likely the prop was just for a photo, the Kardashians hiding their cigarette use may be going up in smoke!
Kylie Jenner smokes a cigarette
In her newest Instagram post, Kylie Jenner poses with a something uncharacteristic – a cigarette!
Fans were shocked to see the 25 year old smoking, but this isn’t the first time stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been caught in the act.
Even though it was likely just for the fun of the photo, several members of the Kar-Jenner family have had cigarette scandals in the past.
Kris Jenner
Something that ISN’T a secret is that Matriarch Kris Jenner has been a cigarette smoker for years.
In season five of the family’s reality series, her children get so upset by her tobacco use that they decide to take matters into their own hands.
@dreamscancometru
Kendall pranks kris to stop her smoking. #kardashians #jenner #smoking #dreamscancometru #fy #uk #usa
In an episode titled “Botox and Cigarettes,” Kendall Jenner tricks her mom into thinking she’s smoking in hopes of getting Kris to stop. When that doesn’t work, they try dumping water on her head.
Unfortunately, the stunt didn’t work for the long term. Kris Jenner has been caught smoking cigarettes’ several more times, including at Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday party.
What seemed different in the past is that none of her children seemed that shaken by the concept. Have they given up on trying to get her to quit, or is it possible the others have picked up on the habit?
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a wellness guru, but when it comes to smoking, it may be one of her only bad habits.
Captioning an Instagram post “cigars, cigarettes, cookies…” it’s pretty obvious the Kardashian crew was likely enjoying all three on their vacation.
Years earlier the star posed with a cigarette but made sure to point out to fans that it was fake. It’s possible several of the Kar-Jenner’s have changed their stance on the topic since?
Khloe Kardashian
The most controversial Kardashian smoking story comes from when Khloe reportedly smoked when she was pregnant.
It’s since been debunked that this was likely a throwback photo, but it still points to the fact that Khloe is likely a smoker.
Jury is out on whether or not the mother of two is a nicotine addict, or if its just marijuana that the star is frequently caught with.
While none of the Kardashians openly admit to smoking, it doesn’t seem like any of them have a problem glamourizing cigarettes. Hopefully they’re all just for show!
