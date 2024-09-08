LOVE DURING LOCKUP Dalton Edgin arrested after chase, threatening to kill cops

Love During Lockup Season 1 star Dalton Edgin is back in jail in Texas. Haley Cole‘s ex is currently facing six charges after leading police on a chase, breaking into someone’s house, then threatening to kill multiple police officers.

According to a press release from the Sherman Police Department, Dalton repeatedly called 911 and told the operator he didn’t feel right. “The Sherman Fire Department was sent to check on him once, but the suspect refused treatment and drove away.”

Police were later dispatched and located the 29-year-old in his vehicle. “Officers observed Edgin driving erratically and exhibiting multiple signs of intoxication. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Edgin fled south on Highway 75. Due to their belief Edgin was intoxicated, officers pursued him.”

Police pursued Edgin to a residential neighborhood where he “drove circles in the front yard of a residence.” He then went into the residence and officers pursued him inside. “After a chase and struggle, Edgin was eventually arrested.”

“Edgin was later taken to a local hospital as part of a Driving While Intoxication investigation. While there, Edgin assaulted one of our officers and threatened to kill all the officers on scene.”

Edgin was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest or detention w/vehicle, burglary of habitation, assault on peace officer, and obstruction or retaliation.

Dalton Edgin is currently in custody at the Grayson County Jail. Starcasm is working on obtaining his latest mug shot photo.

#LoveDuringLockup Haley reveals that she has already spent $12,500 on a lawyer trying to get her incarcerated bae Dalton out of prison early. I'm not too sure that's a wise investment given 25-yr-old Dalton's rather extensive criminal record. 😬 https://t.co/WvdIatERkI — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 1, 2022

Dalton Edgin arrest history

Dalton Edgin had seemingly been doing well. Prior to Saturday’s car chase and booking, Dalton’s last arrest was for a parole hold in August of 2023. That was less than a week after he was arrested for domestic assault after an altercation with Haley Cole.

Not long after his parole hold arrest, Dalton pleaded nolo contendre to the misdemeanor domestic assault charge. He was found guilty and sentenced to 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days time served.

Going nearly a year without an arrest may not be that impressive for most people, but given Dalton’s EXTENSIVE criminal history, it was quite an accomplishment.

Dalton has been dating a new woman, and seemed to be doing well based on his social media posts. The tatted felon even started an OnlyFans account!

Below is Dalton’s last Instagram photo prior to his most recent arrest:

Dalton and his dad are currently in jail

The last few weeks have not been great for the Edgin men. Dalton’s dad, Dale Edgin, was arrested in Dallas county on August 12.

Dale Edgin was arrested again in Bell County, Texas on August 30. He is currently still in the custody of the Bell County Jail facing charges of driving with a suspended license and trespassing.

Love During Lockup viewers may recall Haley Cole meeting with Dale on the show, despite Dalton being opposed to the idea.

“I wanted to meet Dale because I do feel like if Dale had anything to do with Dalton when he was a kid, Dalton wouldn’t have made poor choices,” Haley explained.

Unfortunately, Haley appears to have been a bit misguided as poor decision appear to be a “like father, like son” situation in the Edgin family. (Dale’s recent arrest was not his first, not by a long stretch.)

#LoveDuringLockup Haley Cole announces she is pregnant with twins! Could Dalton (who is currently still behind bars after his recent domestic assault arrest) be the dad? LINK: https://t.co/8R95PE1vff#LoveAfterLockup — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 21, 2023

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









