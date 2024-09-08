BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Chidi says Rayne talked sacrifice, vampires, cannibals, etc.

When 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rayne arrives in Nigeria and meets her boyfriend Chidi for the first time, she’s surprised to find out that he wants to abstain from sex and sleep in separate beds until married.

Rayne IS NOT happy about Chidi’s chastity stance. “I’m trying to be respectful, but I gotta admit, I feel totally rejected,” Rayne says in her confessional.

“7,000 miles and five-and-a-half years later and he’s putting two doors between us. That hurts. That’s like stabbing me in the heart.”

Rayne later says that she is reluctant, but willing to give Chidi some time. “I didn’t come all the way over here just for me to be alone.”

Chidi says he told Rayne about no sex

A preview clip of the scene in which Chidi reveals to Rayne that he doesn’t want to sleep together was shared this week, and some of the comments online were critical of Chidi.

Chidi took to multiple social media platforms to post his response, which included his claim that Rayne was well aware they wouldn’t be sleeping together.

“Of course, there are times when silence is golden, but there are also times when silence can be morbidly dangerous,” Chidi began a post that was shared on Facebook and Instagram. “It is against this backdrop that I wish to clarify some issues regarding the episodes aired so far.”

More from Chidi:

The primary issue is the decision not to have sex or share a bed until we are married. While this is a decision I have made, I want to make it clear that I informed Rayne about this before she came to Nigeria. Upon hearing this, she reacted with overwhelming anger, threatening to cancel her visit and later changing her mind.

Chidi says Rayne talked about sacrifices, vampires, and talking to the dead

At this point, Chidi’s post took a wild turn. Rayne mentioned during the premiere episode that she believes in UFOs, aliens and the Illuminati — but we may need to add vampires, black magic, and human sacrifice to that list.

From Chidi:

In making this difficult decision, aside from my faith, I was also deeply concerned by some of the unsettling, alien, and mystic things Rayne mentioned during our discussions. On one occasion, she asked if I was ready to be sacrificed and if I was prepared to be in the same room with her when vampires and cannibals would gather for their feast. She claimed to communicate with the dead and even said she had seen and talked to my late father. She bragged about having dark powers and threatened to summon dark forces from all corners of the earth against me and my family if she didn’t get what she wanted. She even mentioned having a force that enters any man who has sex with her.

As you might imagine, the idea of being sacrificed in front of vampires and cannibals made Chidi a bit wary to sleep with Rayne.

“While I loved Rayne and wanted to share a room with her, even though we would not be having sex, my decision to sleep separately was a precaution to carefully observe her and determine if her frightening tales were genuine or just bluffs.”

That seems rational.

“So, my decision is not a willful abandonment, as some have misconstrued, but rather a precautionary measure taken for safety until I better understand her,” Chidi continued. “The bottom line is that I communicated all of this to her before her arrival.”

Rayne responds to Chidi’s post

Rayne has been a bit defensive on Threads ever since the season debuted. She got even more defensive (and somewhat offensive) after Chidi’s post.

Below are just a few examples of Rayne’s posts over the past 24 hours:

1, I would never go all the way for somebody in a romantic relationship unless they seemed as if they were going all the way for me🥰. ✝️100%connected ❤ (spiritually) 2, The root of all evil “MONEY” And opportunistic lunatics that choose evil Over another (living) being ❤️‍🔥 ✝️ ridthisearthofallevil

The sacrifice we talked about was the sacrifice you must make when you come to the US, And enter a whole new relationship and surroundings. That’s what a sacrifice is. You take everything too dark because you are too dark. You’re leaving your family and you’re ready to join a new. We were ready to welcome you.

As the world watches you throw me under a bus. Just remember everything that I’ve told you and everything God has told me. You will be taken at the peak of happiness for all your mistakes and negative flaws. You believed God had me in your life for a reason but now you act like I am a curse. If I’m a curse to you, then I curse your entire existence. You are a negative force.❣️

In 5 years I made (one) phone call. In 5 years all day everyday calls made by another to me. Talking off and on, every day all day no matter the time of day. I answered🥰

The world and God himself will have Justice upon those who spread such evil false lies against another. How dare you call me evil after leading me on for 5 years. Showing nothing but love and support. It’s about time your secrets are revealed. You never should have invited me if you never loved me. Your benefit and your money won’t come without a price.

Vampire 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂omg..🤣 You are insane.

All the red flags, All the negativity you threw at me throughout time, Everything I threw aside and ignored so YOU could have the chance to see how much someone can really love you. I felt for you, You didn’t feel for me. $$$$But you were glad to invite me$$$$ You don’t deserve me BOY.🥰

I never knew you felt this way. This changes the game.🥰. So you invited me for-profit? Let me sink that in🙃🙂🙃….. OK. well. I hope karma comes fast and I hope it hits you hard.✝️❤️‍🔥 God has my bad. You are so wack

😅🤣😂 Now how can i be so angry when everything is and was expected. LOL, I’m 37 years old and all I’ve ever seen is negative people. Few positive. so I’m not surprised to see and have a bunch of low lives criticizing another all over the internet. As I said, expected ,and not surprised. A surprise would be to see many positive😃. There is a few surprising sprinkles in there.❤ Bless the better half of society.

It seems obvious Rayne and Chidi are no longer together. To see exactly how their relationship implodes, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

