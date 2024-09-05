THE DUGGARS Jeremy Vuolo calls father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar’s religious beliefs ‘devilish’

Counting On star Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo was a guest on For the Gospel, a Christian podcast that provides ‘sound doctrine’ for ‘everyday people.’ During one portion of the podcast, Vuolo goes on the attack against Legalism, an aspect of their religion that Jinger’s father Jim Bob practices and enforces.

Pastor Vuolo on For the Gospel

Jeremy Vuolo was a guest on For the Gospel during the week of August 25th, 2024. The former Counting On star, who is married to Jinger Duggar Vuolo, discussed with host Costi W. Hinn the dangers of ‘Legalism,’ an aspect of Christianity that is based around requiring an obeying of rules in order to get into Heaven vs. simply Baptism being enough for salvation.

What is Legalism? In Christian theology, “legalism” (or “nomism”) is a pejorative term applied to the idea that “by doing good works or by obeying the law, a person earns and merits salvation.”

Jeremy’s argument is deeply rooted in wife Jinger’s toxic upbringing, as Jim Bob Duggar and his controversial spiritual leader Bill Gothard are both strict believers and enforcers of Legalism. Included in Jim Bob’s views are the necessity for female children to wear modest dresses (no pants), engage in no physical contact with the opposite gender of any kind before Courtship to marry is announced, and of course the infamous Duggar ‘side hugs.’

Jinger was made to believe following these rules was her only way to get into Heaven and has since attempted to ‘Become Free‘ of that doctrine. This is not the first time they have lashed out at her family.

Jeremy Vuolo calls Jim Bob devilish

Jeremy Vuolo is on the attack and has some fighting words for his father-in-law. During his For the Gospel episode, Vuolo refers to the Legalism belief as ‘devilish.’ Wait, did Jeremy just call Jim Bob the devil?

In the video above Jeremy says:

One of the fallouts of Legalism is it distorts the very character of God and it’s devilish. It’s a devilish religion. At the heart of every law God has given us is love.

Jinger liked the post (of course) but interestingly enough so did ‘rebel’ son Jason Duggar, who is newly engaged to Maddie Grace. The strict upbringing the female Duggar children experienced has been manifested in different ways described in tell-all memoirs by both Jinger Vuolo and Jill Dillard.

The good news is many think Jim Bob’s reign of terror is coming to an end, with not one child wishing him a Happy Father’s Day in 2024.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









