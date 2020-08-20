It’s been a few months since we’ve updated on former Love After Lockup star Matt Frasier. Unfortunately, it’s more of the same for Matt as he has been arrested yet again — this time for felony assault and burglary.
According to jail records, Matt was arrested earlier today in Washington and is currently behind bars in Thurston County. He has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. His bond status is listed as “No Bail.”
As you are probably aware, first-degree is the most egregious classification for each crime, and both are considered Class A felonies in the state of Washington.
We do not know the specifics of the incident(s) that resulted in Matt’s latest arrest, but here is how each of the charges are defined by Washington statute:
(1) A person is guilty of assault in the first degree if he or she, with intent to inflict great bodily harm:
(a) Assaults another with a firearm or any deadly weapon or by any force or means likely to produce great bodily harm or death; or
(b) Administers, exposes, or transmits to or causes to be taken by another, poison, the human immunodeficiency virus as defined in chapter 70.24 RCW, or any other destructive or noxious substance; or
(c) Assaults another and inflicts great bodily harm.
(1) A person is guilty of burglary in the first degree if, with intent to commit a crime against a person or property therein, he or she enters or remains unlawfully in a building and if, in entering or while in the building or in immediate flight therefrom, the actor or another participant in the crime
(a) is armed with a deadly weapon, or
(b) assaults any person.
Matt has an extensive criminal history, but most all of his previous arrests were for non-violent offenses like auto theft and drug possession.
Speaking of Matt’s extensive criminal history, he was scheduled for multiple jury trial hearings in September for his 2019 possession of a stolen vehicle charge and his 2020 meth possession charge. It’s unclear how his new arrest will impact those cases.
As we’ve noted before, Matt’s propensity for continuing to get arrested has seemingly been working in his favor as far as delaying his inevitable return to prison, but the delay comes at the cost of a potentially longer and longer sentence.
His assault and burglary charges are his most serious so far. According to the Washington state sentencing guidelines grid, a defendant with an offender score of 5 (on a scale of 1 to 10) would face 11 1/2 – 15+ years for a first-degree assault conviction, and 3 1/3 – 4 1/2 years for a first-degree burglary conviction. That would be in addition to any jail/prison time Matt receives for his other charges.
Here’s a timeline of most of Matt’s legal issues since his prison release featured on Love After Lockup:
2018
DECEMBER 13 – Matt was driving Caitlin’s pickup truck when he rear ended another driver. Matt tried to convince the woman that he hit not to call the police because his license was suspended. His plea didn’t work. Matt was issued a criminal citation for Driving With a Suspended License as well as a ticket for “speeding too fast for conditions.”
We previously revealed that #LoveAfterLockup star Caitlin has a pre-teen son, but she may not be the only one in the relationship with a child! https://t.co/9tfOcIQp5X
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 22, 2019
DECEMBER 23 – Despite the fact that Caitlin’s pickup truck was damaged, including issues with the steering, Matt was out driving it again when he crossed over the center line of a two-lane road and hit another driver head on. “Frasier stated the power for his vehicle went off and his steering wheel locked to the left, so he was unable to steer away from the collision,” the police report reads. “Frasier stated he attempted to steer back to the right and hit the brakes but his truck had mechanical issues and he was unable to avoid running into the oncoming car.” Matt was cited for improper lane change and 2nd degree negligent driving — which are both just infractions. Matt was also charged (yet again) for 3rd degree Driving While License Suspended, and that is a misdemeanor criminal charge.
2019
JANUARY 4 – Matt arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Click here for details from the arrest report.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
MAY 24 – Matt arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for expired tags with meth in his pocket.
JULY 12 – A violation report is filed against Matt after he ghosted pretrial services.
AUGUST 29 – The meth possession charge against Matt is dismissed because the arresting officer was promoted to a job with Homeland Security and would be unable to attend Matt’s trial.
OCTOBER 18 – Matt arrested and charged with heroin possession and stolen credit cards after he allegedly took a woman’s purse from her garage. Matt was caught on security camera using the credit cards at Walmart and Target.
#LoveAfterLockup Matt Frasier arrested for stolen credit cards & heroin possession less than 2 weeks before his stolen vehicle trial. Matt & his gf allegedly went on a $2,300+ @Walmart, @Target & @Redbox spending spree before being arrested at a @Motel6. https://t.co/W3W4uz9eVA
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 25, 2019
OCTOBER 31 – Matt skips out on his pretrial conference in regards to his meth possession case.
NOVEMBER 4 – Judge signs a bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 5 – Matt skips out on his arraignment for the heroin possession and stolen credit card charges.
NOVEMBER 7 – Judge signs another bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 12 – Matt arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail. His combined bond amount is set at $9,500.
NOVEMBER 14 – Matt bonds out of jail.
#LoveAfterLockup Caitlin updates on her life and shares her reflections on her failed relationship with ex-con Matt Frasier in an episode of @WEtv's #LifeGoesOn – Get a full recap! #toothhole https://t.co/wdRaT9EafB pic.twitter.com/9aSXlIOuPp
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 12, 2019
2020
JANUARY 15 – Matt arrested with charges listed as driving with a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle title within 45 days.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
JANUARY 16 – Matt arrested and charged with possession of meth.
JANUARY 17 – Matt bonds out of jail.
FEBRUARY 20 – Matt arrested for driving with a suspended license.
??? Matt bonds out of jail.
MAY 20 – A new court case is filed against Matt in Thurston County Superior Court. I’m currently working to get details on that case.
AUGUST 20 – Matt arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com