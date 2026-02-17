Who won the LaTisha Collier and Colleen Miller lawsuit?

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier was ordered by a judge to pay her former Boss Tax client Colleen Miller $3,855.00 plus interest for breach of contract. The ruling ended a lengthy court battle, but only rekindled the bitter online feud between LaTisha and Colleen.

“I won this case,” Colleen boasted on Facebook, along with scans of the judge’s ruling.

LaTisha had her own take on the ruling. “That evil woman said I stole over 11,000 from her because me and my team didn’t do any work hahahaa after being TERRORIZED and lied on and stalked and harassed by this terrorist the JUDGE THOUGHT OTHERWISE!!!!!!!” LaTisha wrote in one of her celebratory Facebook posts.

So, what’s the real story? Who actually won the civil court case between LaTisha Collier and Colleen Miller?

LATISHA COLLIER AND COLLEEN MILLER LAWSUIT RECAP

A full recap of the civil lawsuits and drama between LaTisha Collier and Colleen Miller (and their businesses Boss Tax and Accounting Services and Queen of Clean) would require multiple articles. I will attempt to boil it down into one article based on information from the court.

August, 2023 – Colleen Miller hires LaTisha Collier’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business to handle bookkeeping and payroll services for her Queen of Clean cleaning business.

A contract is signed by both parties. Colleen pays LaTisha’s business a $1,285 retainer and two monthly payments of $1,285 each. The total paid for the services listed in the contract is $3,855.

In between her monthly payments, Colleen pays an additional sum (reportedly $7,200) to have her “back books cleaned up.”

LaTisha’s business allegedly does not perform some or all of the services promised in the contract, and she and Colleen go back and forth — privately and publicly. LaTisha blames the accounting software and Colleen for some of the issues.

May 8, 2024 – Colleen files a civil lawsuit against LaTisha and Boss Tax. She asks for $6,500 in damages because that is the maximum amount allowed in small claims court.

August 27, 2024 – LaTisha files a Petition for Relief from Domestic Abuse against Colleen Miller. That petition is dismissed the same day it is filed.

November 13, 2024 – LaTisha Collier files a counterclaim suing Queen of Clean AND Colleen Miller personally for $754,275. Because the amount exceeds the $6,500 maximum allowed in small claims court, LaTisha files a motion to move the case to District Court. The case is moved to District Court. The new venue allows Colleen to ask for more in damages, and she raises her damages request from $6,500 to just over $11,000.

* LaTisha claims she offered to pay Colleen $3,000 to settle at some point.

September 16, 2025 – Colleen’s motion to dismiss LaTisha’s counterclaim in regards to Queen of Clean is denied. However, LaTisha’s counterclaim against Colleen Miller personally is dismissed without prejudice.

DID LATISHA COLLIER OR COLLEEN MILLER WIN THEIR LAWSUIT?

On February 16, 2026 a District Court judge issued a ruling awarding Colleen Miller $3,855.00 plus interest for breach of contract. “The Court finds that there is a preponderance of evidence that the Defendant (LaTisha) did not provide payroll services as outlined in the contract and therefore breached the contract.”

The judgment amount covered the retainer and the two monthly payments made by Colleen. Colleen was not awarded the $7,200 for the other payment she made to Boss Tax to have her “back books cleaned up.”

The judge’s ruling also states that the “costs of this action shall be assessed to the Defendant (LaTisha).” It’s unclear if that means she is on the hook for Colleen’s attorney’s fees, or if it is just the court fees.

LaTisha’s counterclaim was dismissed. “Because the Defendant failed to prove that she performed all of the terms and conditions under the contract her counterclaim for breach of contract fails,” reads the ruling.

The monetary judgment is a partial win for Colleen. However, what the judge states in the ruling is a clear victory for Colleen — and a rather brutal assessment of LaTisha Collier’s credibility.

JUDGE CALLS LATISHA NOT CREDIBLE MULTIPLE TIMES

In his ruling, the The District Judge in the case attacked LaTisha Collier’s credibility multiple times. Below is a lengthy excerpt from the ruling. (I have substituted “LaTisha” and “Colleen” for “the Defendant” and “the Plaintiff.”)

Turning to LaTisha’s claim that Colleen breached the contract, the Court finds that LaTisha has failed to prove by a preponderance that she performed the contract. The Court did not find LaTisha credible when she testified about the work she completed for Colleen. Specifically, LaTisha testified that her office performed the payroll until Colleen took over those duties. The Court does not find this testimony credible based on the other evidence presented. LaTisha was also not credible when she testified that it was somehow Colleen’s fault that LaTisha was locked out of Freshbooks. LaTisha’s testimony offered little explanation of what was happening behind the scenes at her office. Her testimony demonstrated a lack of understanding on her part of what services she was to provide and how she was to provide them. A final issue which hurt LaTisha’s credibility was her focus on the accounting work she was supposedly doing to reconcile Colleen’s books. LaTisha shifted the blame to Colleen for providing insufficient or incorrect data. LaTisha did not provide evidence of her efforts to explain or correct these alleged errors. For all of these reasons the Court did not find LaTisha credible.

LATISHA COLLIER AND COLLEEN MILLER REACT TO VERDICT

Both LaTisha Collier and Colleen Miller shared reactions to the judge’s ruling on Facebook, and both ladies claimed to be victorious. Below are a examples of Facebook posts by each. It should be noted that Colleen included the judge’s ruling.

A judge determining that LaTisha’s business took money from a client and didn’t provide the promised services in return was reason enough for LaTisha to have a full-on celebration!

LaTisha Collier is still facing multiple felony criminal charges, including a felony theft charge involving another former client of Boss Tax and Accounting Services. It’s unclear if LaTisha plans to celebrate a victory if she receives 3.8 years in prison instead of 11.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com