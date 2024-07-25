LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Is LaTisha’s husband Keith out of prison?

Love During Lockup star LaTisha Collier is returning to WE tv as a cast member of Love After Lockup. That would suggest her incarcerated husband of more than two years, Keith Collier, will finally be released from federal prison.

Keith’s release seems confirmed by the dramatic Love After Lockup Season 9 preview trailer in which Latisha can be heard squelching, “MY HUSBAND’S GETTING OUT! MY KING IS COMING HOME!”

LaTisha’s anticipation is heightened because she may be headed to prison soon herself.

In case you missed it, LaTisha was arrested and charged with felony theft in April. Given the fact that LaTisha has a rather extensive criminal history, including previous felony convictions, she could be facing some real prison time.

There is also the fact that the bankruptcy judge overseeing the bankruptcy filing for LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business threw out the case and forwarded her information to the District Attorney’s Office for a potential bankruptcy fraud investigation.

#LoveDuringLockup A bankruptcy judge has referred LaTisha Collier to the US Attorney's office for an investigation into multiple possible instances of bankruptcy fraud.

Is Keith Collier out of prison?

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Keith Collier is still incarcerated at the Florence Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado.

Keith’s release date is listed as February 25, 2025.

It’s important to note that if Keith qualifies for an early release to a halfway house or something similar, that release date would not be listed on the BOP website ahead of time.

However, if he was already released to a halfway house or similar, it would not list his current location as Florence FCI.

So, it is safe to say that Keith Collier has not been released from prison yet. I assume part of Latisha’s story line on the upcoming season of Love After Lockup will be getting news that Keith is being released, only to be disappointed when it doesn’t happen for some reason.

