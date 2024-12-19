| |

Did LaTisha Collier and husband Keith break up? LOVE AFTER LOCKUP

ByAsa Hawks

Did Love After Lockup's LaTisha Collier and husband Keith Collier break up?

As Starcasm was the first to report, an arrest warrant was issued for Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier last week after she failed to appear for a scheduled debtor exam.

The debtor exam was required as part of a lawsuit filed by the former landlord for the Waterloo, Iowa location of LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business. (The business was evicted from the location in November of 2023.)

On the same day our article was published, LaTisha filed a motion to have the warrant recalled. (It appears LaTisha filed her motion without the help of an attorney. That makes sense given that she recently revealed plans to attend law school.)

DID LATISHA COLLIER AND KEITH COLLIER BREAK UP?

In her motion, LaTisha seems to indicate that she and her husband, Keith Collier, are no longer together.

“I was unable to attend due to not living near Waterloo & being a single mother without much help from family,” LaTisha’s motion states. Yes, she referred to herself as a “single mother.”

As fans of Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup are well aware, LaTisha would NEVER miss a chance to point out she is married — even when her husband was still incarcerated.

Despite referring to herself as a single mother, LaTisha’s recent social media posts indicate she and Keith are still together. Perhaps she considers herself single because Keith is living in a halfway house hours away? (More on that below.)

LATISHA COLLIER ARREST WARRANT RECALLED

LaTisha’s plea for leniency worked. The judge in the case recalled the arrest warrant on December 17. The debtor’s exam has been rescheduled for January 7.

However, LaTisha didn’t get everything she requested. In her motion she requested the option to appear at the debtor exam remotely. That request was denied by the judge.

“The defendant shall be required to appear in person for the debtors exam,” the judge stated.

The debtor exam is part of a lawsuit filed by a landlord from one of the multiple eviction/unpaid rent lawsuits filed against LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business. This one was in regards to their Waterloo, Iowa location.

LaTisha Collier is still facing a felony theft charge after her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business allegedly took money from a client to pay the client’s taxes, but the taxes were never paid. LaTisha is due back in court next month for that case.

The new criminal charge is just the latest addition to LaTisha’s extensive criminal history.

WHERE IS LATISHA COLLIER LIVING?

LaTisha’s husband Keith Collier was released from federal prison in September. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists Keith’s current location as RRM Kansas City, which provides oversight for halfway houses in Kansas.

According to Google Maps, it is more than four hours drive time from Black Hawk County, Iowa (where LaTisha was scheduled to appear in court) to the Kansas state line. However, LaTisha suggests in her motion that she’s not living that far away.

“I currently reside over two hours away from Black Hawk County and request the court’s understanding of the logistical challenges I face,” LaTisha writes. Does that mean LaTisha is not living near Keith? It’s odd she would say “over two hours away” when she could have stated she lives over four hours away?

Two days after filing her motion to recall the arrest warrant, LaTisha got a speeding ticket just outside of Davenport, Iowa. Davenport is roughly two hours from Waterloo, which suggests LaTisha may still be living near Davenport.

It’s interesting to note LaTisha had an active warrant out for her arrest when she was ticketed for speeding.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


