SUMMER HOUSE Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin wedding videos and photos

Andrea Denver is an alum of the Bravo hit Summer House and spin off Winter House. He left the series after getting into a serious relationship with Lexi Sundin. The pair are now married.

Keep scrolling to see romantic photos and videos from their special day and learn a little bit more about this fan-favorite couple…

Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin

Lexi Sundin is a model who met Summer House fan-favorite Andrea Denver in April 2021. The pair quickly got serious, surprising viewers due to Denver’s smooth talking, flirtatious ways on both Summer House and Winter House. (Fans may remember Andrea and Lexi’s relationship was put on pause during the filming of Summer House, but things sparked back up again in November 2021.)

When Bravo asked him to return, Denver declined the invitation due to reconnecting with Sundin. Andrea refused to return to Winter House for a second season due to his deepening connection with Lexi.

Sundin is no stranger to Reality Tv and appeared on Season 17 of Bravo’s Project Runway. The pair announced their engagement at BravoCon 2o23 and tied the knot on May 13, 2024 in Verona, Italy, Denver’s birthplace.

Andrea Denver Wedding Photos

Italian wedding photographer Mario Casati was able to capture stunning photos of the wedding to end all weddings. His work was inevitably used for a People Magazine spread.

Scroll through these Instagram posts to see their special day:

The cast of Summer House also posted their own behind the scenes:

Andrea Denver Wedding Video

The happy couple enlisted the help of Alessandro Casali for the most gorgeous wedding video we’ve literally ever seen. Cameos by several Summer House guests can be seen throughout the film, set against the gorgeous backdrop of Italy and the River Adige. You also get a glimpse at a lot of shirtless Andrea.

Watch the video below and look for Carl Radke and Danielle Olivera, among others:

Congratulations to Andrea Denver and wife Lexi Sundin!

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









