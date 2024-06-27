Love After Lockup Season 9 cast photos, bios and trailer!

Felon Friday is coming back! WE tv just dropped the first online trailer for Love After Lockup Season 9, which is set to premiere Friday, July 26 at 8/7c.
The new trailer features names and photos for the cast, which includes two returning couples. Below is the trailer followed by cast photos and names! I assume we will have official bios soon, so stay tuned!
Love After Lockup Season 9 cast
