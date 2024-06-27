Love After Lockup Season 9 cast photos, bios and trailer!

June 27, 2024 LaTisha Collier, Love After Lockup

Love After Lockup Season 9 cast premieres July 26 2024

Felon Friday is coming back! WE tv just dropped the first online trailer for Love After Lockup Season 9, which is set to premiere Friday, July 26 at 8/7c.

The new trailer features names and photos for the cast, which includes two returning couples. Below is the trailer followed by cast photos and names! I assume we will have official bios soon, so stay tuned!

Love After Lockup Season 9 cast

BIANCA AND DANIEL
Love After Lockup Bianca and Daniel

HOPE AND ARTHUR
Love After Lockup Hope and Arthur

JULIAN AND CHRISTINE
Love After Lockup Julian and Christine

KIM AND JOEY
Love After Lockup Kim and Joey

LATISHA AND KEITH
Love After Lockup LaTisha and Keith Collier

SHONTA AND TRUE
Love After Lockup Shonta and True

ZERUIAH AND TROY
Love After Lockup Zeruiah and Troy

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Related Posts

About The Author

Asa Hawks