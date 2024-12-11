LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier arrest warrant issued

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier‘s quality time with her recently released husband Keith Collier may be cut short because a warrant was just issued for her arrest.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal a judge in Iowa signed off on a warrant for LaTisha Collier’s arrest on December 5 after she failed to appear in court for a scheduled debtor’s exam.

The debtor’s exam was required as part of a lawsuit filed by the former landlord for the Waterloo, Iowa location of LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business. (The business was evicted from the location in November of 2023.)

A default judgement was entered in favor of the former landlord in April of 2024. LaTisha was ordered to pay $6,500 “with interest at the rate of 7.04% from the 4 day of December, 2023 and court costs.”

As you might have guessed, LaTisha didn’t pay. In August, the former landlord filed an Application For Examination Of Judgement Debtor.

In other words, the former landlord was requesting a court proceeding to allow him to question LaTisha about her and her business’s assets, property, debts, and income in order to determine the best way to collect the debt.

The judge signed off on the exam. After a couple continuances, the exam was scheduled for December 5. LaTisha failed to appear.

As a result of LaTisha’s failure to appear for her scheduled debtor’s exam, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

From the judge’s order:

The defendant failed to appear before the Court for debtor’s exam on the 5th day of December, 2024, at 3:30 o’clock p.m. as previously ordered by the Court. IT IS ORDERED that this case will be reset when defendant is in custody. IT IS ALSO ORDERED that a bench warrant shall issue for the arrest of the defendant. Bond is set in the sum of $500.00 by cash only. A hall call was made for the defendant. The bond previously posted by defendant, if any, is FORFEITED. The clerk shall prepare the notice required by Section 811.6 (Code of Iowa), give it to defendant and defendant’s sureties in writing and return the court file to the court after thirty days have passed for entry of judgment if no appearance has been made or order setting hearing if an appearance has been made. Dated this 5th day of December, 2024.

#LoveAfterLockup It looks like LaTisha Collier's husband Keith Collier has FINALLY been released from federal prison! Latisha got dolled up in some hot pink Convictoria's Secret lingerie to pick him up. #LoveDuringLockup FULL STORY: https://t.co/LyBx1SSR50 pic.twitter.com/YkoOlBd9wI — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 25, 2024

It’s unclear if LaTisha Collier spending time with her husband with an active warrant out for her arrest could jeopardize his release status.

As far as Love After Lockup producers and potential film crew, in most states you are not legally required to report someone if you know they have an active warrant.

UPDATE – LaTisha Collier filed a motion to recall the warrant on December 10.

LaTisha Collier is still facing a felony theft charge after her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business allegedly took money from a client to pay the client’s taxes, but the taxes were never paid. LaTisha is due back in court next month for that case.

The new criminal charge is just the latest addition to LaTisha’s extensive criminal history.

