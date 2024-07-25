90 Day Fiancé Michael Eloshway took polygraph about daughter Olivia

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 star Michael Eloshway was found guilty of multiple counts of possession of child p*rnography on July 24, 2024. The allegations are even more concerning given that Michael has a five-year-old daughter with his wife, and 90 Day Fiancé co-star, Aziza Eloshway.

According to court documents filed by the Defense, Eloshway agreed to take a polygraph test on the same day the search warrant was served on his home.

On May 9, 2023, investigators asked Eloshway: “…would you consent and take a voluntary, uh, polygraph test just about touching Olivia?”

“Yeah,” Eloshway responded.

According to the filing, the test was administered “and Mr. Eloshway is shown to have been truthful in his denial of any sexual contact with children.”

Eloshway admitted to child p*rn charges

The scope of the polygraph test administered to Eloshway was just his relationship with his daughter.

“However, despite the…stated purpose of the polygraph and its own related documents, SA Pieja expanded the scope of the meeting to procure a statement from Mr. Eloshway regarding the substantive allegations,” the Defense argues.

The statement was prepared by Special Agent Pieja and signed by Eloshway. It seems to be an admission of the charges against him.

Eloshway admits to being in possession of the material, and also admits that he understands how TOR files work and that materials on his computer could be downloaded by other users on the peer-to-peer network. That equates to distribution.

Below is the full statement signed by Eloshway:

I, Michael Eloshway, am voluntarily providing the following information regarding downloading Child S**ual Abuse Material (CSAM) and s**ual contact with a minor. I began utilizing BitTorrent approximately 20-years ago. I understand how BitTorrent works, and by its very nature, and that I am knowingly sharing the files I download with others. I have utilized BitTorrent, and other search engines, to download large batches of p**nography. I typically download large files of p**nography and then go through it at a later date to determine what items to keep or discard. A number of the large swathes of data I downloaded contained CSAM within them. It has happened repeatedly that I have downloaded large files and CSAM was contained within them. My queries in BitTorrent, and other search engines, include, but are not limited to, terms such as “skinny” and “teen p*rn.” I am s**ually stimulated by petite, female body-types. I will discard items I determine to be CSAM.

I have downloaded photographs/videos of models (17 years or younger) that I find attractive. I will view these particular photographs/videos for sexual purposes, to include masturbation.

I understand that downloading CSAM is illegal. I did not use BitTorrent solely to download/view CSAM, but rather knew it could be contained within the large files I would download in mass.

I have never had s**ual contact with a minor.

Agent Pieja has been professional and fair to me. My statement is voluntary. I have not been threatened in any way during this interview. No promises of any kind have been made to me in exchange for my information. I have re-read this statement and it is accurate and correct to the best of my knowledge.

[Signed by Michael Eloshway]

Michael Eloshway’s sentencing is scheduled for October 29, 2024. He is facing between 17.5 and 20 years in prison.

