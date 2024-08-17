LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chance arrested, felony domestic battery charge filed

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt was arrested in Indiana on Thursday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A felony domestic battery charge was later filed against him.

Amber Keltner broke the news about Chance’s most recent arrest (video below). She received a tip from a source who claimed “Chance had been arrested because he allegedly threw his girlfriend Alyssa out of the car while he was driving down the highway.”

Amber confirmed Chance was in custody at the Clay County Jail in Indiana. He was charged with OWI and driving without a license, both of which are misdemeanors. His bond is set at $7,500.

Chance Pitt charged with felony domestic violence

In line with the information provided by Amber’s source, Chance was charged with felony domestic battery the day after his OWI arrest.

The official charge is Domestic Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a sixth-degree felony. The charge was filed in Putnam County, Indiana.

There is no more information available about the charges via the court website, so we won’t be able to find out specifics about the charge until Monday at the earliest.

#LifeAfterLockup Chance Pitt was arrested again on Thursday, his 3rd arrest this month. He caught a felony charge for allegedly stealing a woman's car out of a hospital parking lot right after his truck crash on the 18th. Full details: https://t.co/4fhquK6E25#LoveAfterLockup — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 31, 2023

Chance facing other charges in Ohio

Chance was arrested for DWI in Ohio on December 8, which was 10 days before he crashed his pickup truck and then allegedly stole a woman’s car out of a hospital parking lot soon after the accident.

Chance was officially charged with two felonies stemming from his crash and borrowing the woman’s car in an amended complaint filed on April 12. The day before that amended complaint was filed, Chance was finally charged with DWI stemming from the December 8 arrest.

In addition to the DWI, Chance was also charged with not having a front license plate, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (no insurance), using a license plate from another vehicle, no registration, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

The citation for the charge of careless driving alleges Chance “backed over a media curb” and crossed double yellow lines “by three tire widths.”

The DWI citation has no additional information in regards to Chance’s BAC at the time of his arrest.

The DWI charge is only a misdemeanor, and it looks to be Chance’s first. However, this charge being separate from his felony charges (and only 10 days prior!) is likely to have a very negative impact on the outcome of that case.

In addition, every indication is that Chance is currently still on parole from his two robbery convictions in 2014. If that is the case, it’s hard to imagine Chance avoiding having to serve more of his prison sentences from those convictions.

Chance’s DWI charge in Ohio was recently continued to September 4 to allow chance “time to obtain an attorney.”

The charges stemming from Chance’s crash and taking the woman’s car are still pending as well. Chance has filed a motion for a change of venue. That motion is scheduled to be heard on October 2.

