Did Chance leave Tayler for a 24-yr-old Love After Lockup fan?

It appears the tumultuous relationship between Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup stars Tayler George and Chance Pitt may be over.
43-year-old Chance has been posing for PDA-packed photos and videos on social media with a 24-year-old woman named Alyssa.
Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz recently shared a video with lots of images of Chance and Alyssa together. (Video included below.) Mary reveals that Alyssa “is a fan of the show who allegedly decided to slide on into Chance’s DMs.”
Alyssa has several Instagram accounts. The most recent account of hers that isn’t private has 12 accounts visible that she is following. 8 of those accounts are Love After Lockup cast members. Neither Chance nor Tayler are among the 8, but Alyssa’s most recent post on the account was in January of 2019, which was before Chance and Tayler made their Love After Lockup debut.
According to her Facebook page, Alyssa is from Dayton, Ohio but currently lives in Saint Peters, Missouri. Like Chance, she was in a serious relationship until recently. Also like Chance, it appears as though her relationship did not end well. At all.
Here is post from Alyssa’s ex left on her Facebook page on November 11, followed by his comment on the post:
[Alyssa] your telling all these lies but i just heard your saying i was abusive to you your a liar you had ulterior motives for leaving so you left your a big girl your allowed to leave a relationship if thats what you want to do but their is no reason to sit here and tell lie after lie after you leave just for attention and try to play victim and make people see me differently and make excuses for the reason why you left instead of just saying the truth which you clearly have a problem doing now i’m making sure a little truth gets around
you left me trying to get attention now your lies has my attention lets see how this goes 🍻
Chance and Tayler recently had a VERY lengthy, VERY heated exchange on Facebook that may shed some light on why they split. Stay tuned for our full recap of that drama!
Here’s the full Kiki and Kibbitz video on Chance and his new boo. Be forewarned that Mary is not afraid to let her true feelings about Chance be known! 😂
It’s unclear if Chance and Tayler’s apparent split will be featured on the new season of Life After Lockup, or if it happened after filming concluded. Tune in for new episodes airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv to find out!
