Chance Pitt domestic battery arrest details: pushed girlfriend out of a moving car

As Starcasm previously reported, Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt was arrested in Indiana last week for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license.

The following day, a charge of felony domestic battery was filed against Chance in a neighboring Indiana county.

Chance Pitt Domestic Battery Arrest Details

Amber Keltner from According To Amber obtained the police report from Chance’s arrest, and it provides some startling allegations. Amber also spoke with a source who provided additional details leading up to the arrest.

Tayler George reportedly kicked Chance and his girlfriend, Alyssa Moore, out of her Missouri home recently.

Thanks in part to Chance crashing his pickup into a tractor trailer late last year, he and Alyssa do not have a vehicle. Tayler agreed to let the couple use her car, a 2017 Chevy Equinox, so that they could get to work and back.

Chance takes Tayler’s car out of state

Chance and Tayler took Tayler’s car and left for Ohio, where Alyssa’s mom lives. Chance lost some money while gambling at a casino in Missouri, which resulted in the couple arguing in the car on their trip.

“This argument continued as they were driving cross country to Alyssa’s mother’s house in Ohio,” reads the police report, “and finally came to a head while passing through Putnam County, resulting in Earl shoving and pushing her around inside the vehicle, before pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and then fleeing the scene.”

Multiple witnesses saw Alyssa being pushed out of the vehicle on a highway on ramp near a Marathon gas station. A 911 caller “reported the female was now walking in traffic.”

Chance’s girlfriend’s injuries

An officer arrived on the scene, removed Alyssa from the roadway, and called for medical assistance.

“Alyssa suffered some visible road rash on her right hip and arm, and complained of pain, rating it an 8 out of 10,” the arrest report reveals. “Photos of Alyssa’s injuries were taken after she had been treated and cleaned up by medics.”

“Alyssa stated during this encounter she was scared and thought she was going to die.”

Chance has several arrests since late last year, but nothing related to domestic violence. It seems he may have Alyssa to thank for that.

“According to Alyssa, this is not the first time she has been assaulted by Earl, and [she] admits to lying to prevent Earl from getting into trouble in the past.”

#LoveAfterLockup Earl Chance Pitt was arrested for OWI in Indiana on Thursday, then charged with felony domestic battery the next day #LifeAfterLockup DETAILS: https://t.co/UKxh1NdtLP H/T @amberkeltner 🫡 — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 17, 2024

Chance Pitt arrested

Tayler’s car had active OnStar and police were able to track the vehicle to neighboring Clay County.

“The driver of the vehicle, Earl Chance Pitt, was then arrested by ISP Troopers for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Clay County Jail.”

Tayler’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

The only criminal case against Chance Pitt that currently shows up in the Indiana court system is the felony domestic battery charge. There is not a case listed in the system for the OWI and driving without a license charges. It’s unclear if there are plans to file those.

We will continue to monitor this story, as well as Chance’s multiple criminal charges still pending in Missouri, so stay tuned.

