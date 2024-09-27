LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chance Pitt’s gf Alyssa is pregnant

Roughly 6 weeks after Love After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt was charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly pushing his girlfriend Alyssa out of a moving car, she announced on Facebook that she is pregnant with Chance’s baby.

“Well there’s something I’ve been keeping to myself, family and close friends,” Alyssa began her announcement shared on Thursday. “I can say after many confirmations and seeing what I saw today, IM PREGNANT 🥰 🤰.”

More from Alyssa:

It’s been rough these 9 weeks and 2 days with low energy and nausea and headaches but I’m happy. I got to see the baby and the little heartbeat flicker along with heart rate. April 29th is my estimated due date. Even more happy that all this is happening with the love of my life Chance Pitt.

As you can probably tell from Alyssa’s last sentence, the baby’s father appears to be Chance. As you can also tell from the last sentence, being pushed out of a moving vehicle was not enough to disqualify Chance as the love of Alyssa’s life.

Alyssa’s post included a photo of a positive pregnancy test as well as multiple sonograms. The sonograms were dated September 26.

With a due date of April 29th, Alyssa likely conceived in early August. That would mean she was pregnant at the time Chance allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle. It’s unclear if her being pregnant could result in any additional charges against Chance.

Is Chance Pitt Still In Jail?

After Chance was arrested for DWI on August 15, he was booked into the Clay County Jail in Indiana. Starcasm spoke with a representative from the jail who informed us he was not longer in custody of the jail.

The felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury charge was filed in another Indiana County. According to the website for that county jail, Chance is not in custody there either.

Chance is still facing multiple charges in Missouri, but I could find no record of him being in custody in Missouri either. (It is possible that he is in a county jail without it showing up via VINE or the Missouri Department of Corrections website.)

Normally, Chance and Alyssa are attached at the hip when it comes to social media. However, I am assuming there is likely a protective order in place stemming from the felony domestic battery charge.

If there is a protective order in place, and Chance is out of jail, then it would be smart for him to avoid posting photos with Alyssa online. Of course, Chance is not known for doing smart things.

Tayler George Has a New Boyfriend

While Chance Pitt is getting ready to start his new family — potentially from behind bars — his ex Tayler George is finally moving on.

Tayler’s new man is named Zach, and he has been featured often on Tayler’s Instagram profile over the past two weeks. Tayler shared the two photos embedded above earlier today and wrote the following caption:

Sometimes when your not looking for a relationship a friend will come along, they’ll turn into one of your bestfriends and then start to show you and treat you the way you’ve always wanted to be treated and itl scare the fuck outta you, but youl realize there’s no way we’re just gonna be friends, And there’s no way imma let him ever give his love to anyone else. 😍😍 thanks for being so amazing, zach😘

Congratulations to Tayler! We sincerely wish her the best!

