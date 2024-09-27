|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chance Pitt’s gf Alyssa is pregnant

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Chance Pitt's girlfriend Alyssa is pregnant

Roughly 6 weeks after Love After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt was charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly pushing his girlfriend Alyssa out of a moving car, she announced on Facebook that she is pregnant with Chance’s baby.

“Well there’s something I’ve been keeping to myself, family and close friends,” Alyssa began her announcement shared on Thursday. “I can say after many confirmations and seeing what I saw today, IM PREGNANT 🥰 🤰.”

More from Alyssa:

It’s been rough these 9 weeks and 2 days with low energy and nausea and headaches but I’m happy. I got to see the baby and the little heartbeat flicker along with heart rate. April 29th is my estimated due date. Even more happy that all this is happening with the love of my life Chance Pitt.

As you can probably tell from Alyssa’s last sentence, the baby’s father appears to be Chance. As you can also tell from the last sentence, being pushed out of a moving vehicle was not enough to disqualify Chance as the love of Alyssa’s life.

Alyssa’s post included a photo of a positive pregnancy test as well as multiple sonograms. The sonograms were dated September 26.

With a due date of April 29th, Alyssa likely conceived in early August. That would mean she was pregnant at the time Chance allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle. It’s unclear if her being pregnant could result in any additional charges against Chance.

Is Chance Pitt Still In Jail?

After Chance was arrested for DWI on August 15, he was booked into the Clay County Jail in Indiana. Starcasm spoke with a representative from the jail who informed us he was not longer in custody of the jail.

The felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury charge was filed in another Indiana County. According to the website for that county jail, Chance is not in custody there either.

Chance is still facing multiple charges in Missouri, but I could find no record of him being in custody in Missouri either. (It is possible that he is in a county jail without it showing up via VINE or the Missouri Department of Corrections website.)

Normally, Chance and Alyssa are attached at the hip when it comes to social media. However, I am assuming there is likely a protective order in place stemming from the felony domestic battery charge.

If there is a protective order in place, and Chance is out of jail, then it would be smart for him to avoid posting photos with Alyssa online. Of course, Chance is not known for doing smart things.

Tayler George Has a New Boyfriend

While Chance Pitt is getting ready to start his new family — potentially from behind bars — his ex Tayler George is finally moving on.

Tayler’s new man is named Zach, and he has been featured often on Tayler’s Instagram profile over the past two weeks. Tayler shared the two photos embedded above earlier today and wrote the following caption:

Sometimes when your not looking for a relationship a friend will come along, they’ll turn into one of your bestfriends and then start to show you and treat you the way you’ve always wanted to be treated and itl scare the fuck outta you, but youl realize there’s no way we’re just gonna be friends, And there’s no way imma let him ever give his love to anyone else. 😍😍 thanks for being so amazing, zach😘

Congratulations to Tayler! We sincerely wish her the best!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Love After Lockup Angela and Tony spoilers. Is ihe back in prison? Are they still together?
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Is Angela’s fiance Tony back in prison, on the run, or back out? Are they still together?

ByAsa Hawks

On the current season of Love After Lockup, things are not looking good for Angela and Tony! Shortly after being released to a halfway house, Tony calls Angela, who is trying on wedding dresses, to let her know that he didn’t return to the halfway house and is currently a wanted man. Previews for upcoming…

Love after Lockup Does Lacey choose John or Shane
| |

Love After Lockup Lacey spoilers – Did she choose John or Shane?

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup fans are no stranger to love triangles, as evidenced by the memorable triad of Sarah, Michael, and Megan. The new season features another three-sided relationship, but this time only one of the three isn’t incarcerated! As teased in the preview trailers, Lacey is wooing two male convicts. The one we see clearly…

Love After Lockup Maurice Gipson and Mandy arrested for grand theft and more
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Maurice Gipson and Mandy arrested for grand theft, drugs, more

ByAsa Hawks

Former Love After Lockup star Maurice Gipson has avoided trouble with the law since his arrest for shoplifting a little more than a year ago. Perhaps his newish boo Mandy finally has him on the straight and narrow? Nope. Maurice and Mandy were arrested in California last week, and they are both facing numerous charges….

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Johnna and Garrett mug shot gallery
| | |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Johnna and Garrett mug shot gallery

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv’s new prison romance series Love After Lockup looks to be the first break-out reality show hits of 2018, and hunky convict Garrett Tanner looks like he may very well be the break out star of the show, courtesy of some super sexy mug shots that could give “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks a run…

Marcelino Santiago Love After Lockup arrested for domestic battery
| |

Life After Lockup Marcelino Santiago arrested for domestic violence in 2013, later dismissed

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup: Life after Lockup star Marcelino Santiago has talked several times on the show about his unfortunate relationship history prior to courting his current wife Brittany. However, the 41-year-old reality star hasn’t really shared any specifics, so we are left trying to fill in the blanks a little for you. In addition to…

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP James confirms he is back with Alla, regrets doing the show
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP James confirms he is back with Alla, regrets doing the show

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup star James Cristia has confirmed that he and Alla Subbotina are dating once again, despite her heroin relapse and return to prison earlier this year. The confirmation came via Jame’s Instagram account during a Q&A session with fans prior to tonight’s Love After Lockup Season 1 “Where Are They Now?” special. Numerous…