LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Daonte’s 18yo gf Addy is pregnant

ByAsa Hawks

Daonte's 18-year-old girlfriend Addy is pregnant

Love After Lockup serial inmate dater Daonte Sierra is going to be a dad! His 18-year-old girlfriend Addy made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

“Baby Sierra is loading 2025🤰💙,” Addy captioned a photo gallery that included multiple positive pregnancy tests. Addy has yet to reveal a due date, but judging from her recent photos she doesn’t appear to be very far along.

Daonte & Addy Relationship Timeline

When did Daonte and Addy start dating? The first photos they posted on social media together were in March of this year. Below is Daonte’s gallery unveiling Addy, followed by his caption:

At the cost of putting whatever little reputation I have left out there and probably losing the support of a little of people that I thought were close to me. When comes right down it, the people closest to me will always be there but you can’t block and keep your happiness a secret forever. Fear left my heart a long time ago 💯. ❤️❤️

12 days before Daonte’s Instagram post, Addy shared a Facebook gallery of photos with Daonte. “My lova 🥰,” she wrote.

The announcements stirred up some controversy due to the couple’s ages. At the time of their announcement, Daonte was less than a month away from turning 37 and Addy had just turned 18 four months prior.

In other words, Daonte was literally twice as old as Addy when they announced they were dating publicly.

Just for fun, we mashed up one of Daonte’s famous red velvet wedding crasher tux photos with one of Addy’s prom photos from last year:

Love After Lockup Daonte and his teenage girlfriend Addy in her prom dress

Based on her social media posts, it appears Addy is an exotic dancer.

Addy and Lindsey Feud

News of Addy’s pregnancy eventually reached Daonte’s ex, Lindsey Downs, and she shared her thoughts during a live stream.

In the stream, Lindsey said that it is “probably best” to get married before having children based on the experience she had with her daughter Miley’s dad.

“I wonder if she’s going to stop smoking and drinking and stuff while she’s pregnant?” Lindsey asked.

Addy caught wind of Lindsey’s comments and she responded with an Instagram story post. “In response to Lindsey’s live , no I will not be drinking or smoking during my pregnancy,” Addy wrote.

“The last weed I smoked was the night before I took the test, and I don’t drink or vape anymore,” Addy continued. “So yes I stopped smoking weed as soon as I found out I was pregnant for everyone wondering. 🥲”

Addy was a little less respectful after Lindsey left a couple comments on a social media post about the pregnancy:

Daonte Sierra's girlfriend Addy goes after his ex Lindsey Downs on social media

Yikes!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


