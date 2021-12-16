Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Shane Whitlow is reportedly missing and was last seen on Sunday. Shane’s estranged wife, Lacey Whitlow, broke the news on Instagram moments ago.
“Shane has been MISSING since SUNDAY 12/12/2021,” Lacey began her Instagram post. “He was last seen In TRUMBULL, CT,” she added. “If anyone may know his location, please let me or Virginia Beach police know.”
Lacey’s post included photos of Shane and his car. Here is the original post with the photos:
Lacey didn’t provide contact info for the Virginia Beach Police Department, so here is a link with that information.
I checked the Virginia State Patrol’s missing persons list, but Shane has not been added yet.
His last public post on social media looks to be an Instagram video posted on Saturday. In the clip, Shane can be seen at a gym pumping iron. He seemed very positive in the caption:
“Preparing myself to be mentally, physically, and spiritually strong,” Shane wrote in the caption. “Watch the progress continually take place. Gn everyone.”
Shane has been making numerous positive posts on social media lately. The positivity has been a big change for the reality star. His split from Lacey has been less than amicable, and he has shared numerous frustrated posts in regards to being able to see his daughter.
We will keep an eye out and will update if Shane is located.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com