Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner’s ‘favorite song,’ and it may surprise you!

Kim Kardashian has dropped a bit of a bombshell about her mom Kris Jenner.
During a recent girls night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star revealed her famous ‘Momager’s favorite song!
Have any guesses? You can listen to it below…
Kris and Kim’s date night
This past weekend Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner shared some special time together at the 25th anniversary party for Anastasia Beverly Hills.
The event also turned into an impromptu birthday party for Oprah. Oh, what a night!
The two got all glammed up and enjoyed a girls night attending he big party in Los Angeles, complete with some jammin’ tunes!
The Kardashians beauty spilled the details on Jenner’s favorite song, and we have to admit, it’s one of our faves, as well!
Kris Jenner loves Janet Jackson
Kris Jenner, 67, seems old-school to us, so to find out her most listened to track is from the Y2K era is somewhat surprising.
While playing the title track from Janet Jackson’s All For You album, Kardashian was quoted as saying
This is my mom’s favorite song, in case anyone does not know this
We didn’t know this! But we are happy to find out.
All For You
We LOVE Janet Jackson’s All For You and completely agree on it being a favorite.
The song, which debuted in 2001, was the lead single off the album of the same name.
According to Wikipedia, “Jackson was titled the “Queen of Radio” by MTV as the song made radio history by becoming the first single to be added to every pop, rhythmic, and urban radio format within its first week of release.”
It’s exciting to get a peek into Jenner’s music collection. Would you have ever guessed her favorite singer was Janet Jackson?
