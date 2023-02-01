Did Alec Baldwin kill someone? ‘Rust’ star officially charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

Alec Baldwin is a lightening rod for controversy. This time, the celebrity is facing some serious time behind bars.
The Rust star has been officially charged with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Rust murder
Alec Baldwin was set to star in the feature film Rust, an independent Western shot in Santa Fe.
Shockingly, production was halted when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition.
The bullets, fired from a prop gun being held by Baldwin, should have never happened – and no one is claiming responsibility.
The incident on set, in which Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured, made headlines in late 2022. Now, Baldwin and Rust’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, have been formally charged.
The pair are maintaining their innocence.
Alec Baldwin speaks out
In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin explains that he has “no idea” what happened.
I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know. But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again.
Seeming to focus on the ‘accident’ aspect of the tragedy, Baldwin questions whether or not he even pulled the trigger.
Baldwin’s offical charges
Regardless of who wants to take responsibility, someone will need to be held accountable.
In BREAKING NEWS today, Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors plan to accuse Baldwin of several negligent behaviors, including not taking the firearm training on set “seriously.” Apparently he was “on he phone” during the duration of the shooting lessons.
As for Baldwin’s claims he didn’t even pull the trigger, lawyers will try to prove photos and videos clearly show Baldwin, multiple times, with his finger in a damning position.
CNN reports on the plan to forgo a grand jury:
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be issued a summons to appear in court. Prosecutors will forgo a grand jury and rely on a judge to determine if there is sufficient evidence to move toward trial. It could take up to 60 days for decision.
Needless to say, things are not looking good for Hailey Beiber’s uncle…
