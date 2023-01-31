Oprah turns 69! See the stars who attended her impromptu birthday party

Happy Birthday, Oprah!
What started as a party for someone else, ended with all eyes on O – the talk show host celebrated her 69h birthday at the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup brand
Anastasia Beverly Hills celebrated 25 years as a makeup brand this weekend.
Owner and founder Anastasia Soare came to America from Romania in 1989. She worked to transform her personal eyebrow services into a full on brand.
An abundance of stars turned out for the event, which was held in Los Angeles.
Happy Birthday Oprah
The focus of the event shifted from being all about the makeup brand to all about Oprah once it was revealed she was celebrating her 69th birthday.
Mega stars including Kim Kardashian honored the icon on Instagram, paying tribute to the talk show legend.
As you can see, at some point during the night the star was honored with a gigantic cake! Oprah looks truly surprised and honored.
What started as a party for someone else quickly became a night she’d never forget.
Jennifer Lopez was also there, chummy with both Winfrey and Kardashian.
Celebrities and more
The star-studded event celebrating 25 years of Anastasia Beverly Hills was packed with famous faces.
In addition to Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, other notable attendees included Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara, Lori Harvey, and Cindy Crawford.
Starcasm wishes Oprah a happy and healthy 69th birthday! And a big congratulations to Anastasia Soare for 25 years as a makeup mogul.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com