Now is your chance to own a HUGE piece of reality show history! Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Middletown, Connecticut house from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey & Stacey and The Twin Life has just been listed for sale for only $715,000!
Actually, the house belongs to Darcey and Stacey’s dad, international businessman Mike Silva. According to property records, Mike bought the house for $637,500 in 2005. The house was transferred to an LLC in 2011, and then back to Mike in February of last year.
The house was listed for sale in June of 2018 for $645,000. The price was lowered to $599,000 three months later, before the listing was removed in January of 2019.
You may not realize from watching any of the Silva sisters’ shows, but their house is HUGE! It has six bedrooms and six baths and a whopping 5,178 square feet of living space! Darcey and Stacey could essentially host their own The Bachelorettes dating reality show in this mansion! With four young foreign men to each of the five additional bedrooms, that would be 20 eligible bachelors to start the season.
Here is the description of the house from the listing:
Quality abounds in this beautifully remodeled Contemporary Colonial home located in the South Farms section of Middletown. The fashion forward design welcomes you from the moment you step into the entry foyer. Cathedral ceilings, plus an extraordinary number of windows highlight the bright, sunny open concept interior. The owner has made this home in move-in ready condition. The decor complements the interior design and is soft and inviting, which is illuminated by recessed lighting and stunning light fixtures throughout the house. The kitchen features granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook that flows into the family room with a double fireplace and sliders leading to an oversized deck to the pool. The formal dining room has french doors and is open to the cathedral ceiling living room that shares the floor to ceiling fireplace.
In this 6 bedroom/6 bath home all of the bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The master bedroom ensuite has a grand sized walk-in closet and a large tiled shower stall. Every bedroom has new carpeting and the loft area off the master bedroom is a perfect place to read or have your home office. The finished lower level with new wall-to-wall carpeting offers additional greatroom living space ft. with a built in bar, brick fireplace, a guest bedroom and full bath. An additional room is available for an office or exercise room. You won’t want to miss this unique home. Agent/Owner Related. House is being sold in As Is Condition.
And here are a few photos from the listing:
There are reports that Darcey and Stacey have already purchased another home roughly 30 minutes from Middletown. I haven’t been able to confirm that, but I’m working on it!
Meanwhile, here’s a little throwback photo of the house from the Silva sisters’ first reality show venture, The Twin Life, back in 2010:
Hmmm… looks like the house (***cough, cough***) has had some work done!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com