The place and time of HBO’s enthralling show Euphoria seem eerily familiar, but also far away. The town could almost be anywhere in the U.S., and the time period seems like anytime since the 90s. Where and when is Euphoria supposed to be.
Where is Euphoria?
The setting of Euphoria is a fictional town named East Highland, but no state is given.
A lot of people seem to think Euphoria is set in Florida. One reason for this is that Tampa is mentioned by a character in the first episode, and another reason is that there is frequent rain in the show, and there are palm trees in the terrain. However, there are also mountains in the area, which means it can’t be Florida.
There are a lot of license plates shown during the multiple incidences of reckless driving and when Rue runs from the police but the state is always just a little too blurry to read.
The show is mostly filmed in and near L.A., but it’s described by Nate’s dad Cal as a “small town.”
When Jules runs away, it seems like East Highland is a suburb of New York City, and Jules gives off the impression of having moved from a city like New York.
The truth is, however, that Euphoria isn’t really set in any specific space and time other than somewhere vague in the U.S. The intention of its setting is to make it seem relatable to almost anyone, but also like it exists in a hazy memory or dreamlike state.
When is Euphoria?
They use modern iPhone-like cellphones with touch screens, so the show can’t be set in the 90s. There are also a lot of modern references, like when Rue got hooked on the reality show Love Island when she was depressed. The creative makeup helps make their place in time unpinnable while at the same time creating trends in real life 2019-22.
Where are the real filming locations?
In real life the school films at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen, California, which is a popular high school for movies and TV. noted. This same high school was used for Saved By the Bell, True Blood, and other shows. It’s the setting for scenes shot for Ferris Bueller, CSI Miami, Clueless, The Office, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Yours Mine and Ours, and American Vandal.
The mall scenes in Season 1 were filmed at Del Amo Mall in Torrance, California. Fezco’s convenience store is filmed at Alta Dena Dairy in Temple City. The seedy motel is in North Hills, L.A. Some street scenes were filmed in Pomona, CA, and a lot of scenes are done at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.