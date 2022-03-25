This week Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice underwent emergency surgery. Her daughter Gia Giudice shared the news with the public by posting a photo of her mom in a hospital bed Thursday (March 24, 2022) morning. At the time, her lawyers confirmed that she had undergone a “non-cosmetic” emergency surgical procedure.
She was reportedly admitted to the hospital Wednesday evening, and had the surgery Thursday morning.
Thankfully, Teresa is back at home as of Friday and is doing well. Sources confirmed to TMZ that Teresa had to have an emergency appendectomy, which is a pretty common emergency surgery. It can be performed laparoscopically and often patients can leave the hospital after one or two days. It takes several weeks to return to normal, but it sounds like Teresa is on the mend.