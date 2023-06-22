THE KARDASHIANS Where fans land on Kim and Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana feud

In the newest season of The Kardashians on Hulu, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are feuding over Kim’s involvement with a Dolce & Gabbana fashion campaign.
Read a breakdown of the argument and find out whose side fans are on…
The Kardashian Dolce feud
The Kardashians on Hulu is currently airing its 3rd season and this one may be the most explosive yet. Though there’s been speculation that the family will pull the plug on filming, cameras were there to capture it all for the feud that has everyone talking.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are in a fight over Kim’s involvement with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Keep reading to hear both of their sides and decide for yourself who should “win” this argument.
Kourtney’s side
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is a newlywed, marrying husband blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in not one but THREE ceremonies.
The biggest, most grand of these weddings took place in Portofino, Italy, a spot where the couple has spent much time together. Hosted by Domenico Dolce at his estate, the entire wedding had aspects of Dolce & Gabbana, including Kardashian’s custom made wedding gown.
Those who attended the event also all wore D&G, with the brand being somewhat of a “theme” for the nuptials… leading Kourtney to believe that Dolce is “her thing” and that the designers are associated with her wedding.
Kim’s side
Not 4 months later, Kim Kardashian is doing a custom show for Dolce & Gabbana after being asked to collaborate with them from Domenico himself.
This isn’t just any fashion show – the entire thing is produced by Kardashian, with the SKIMS founder selecting over 80 pieces from the brands 90s-2000s collections to appear in a runway show with her name on it.
Kim doesn’t seem to care that Kourtney has claimed D&G as “her thing,” and seems determined to get her bag no matter how it makes her sister feel. Kardashian starred in the show and was supported in the audience by her friends, her mom Kris Jenner, and her sister Khloe.
Kourtney refused to participate or even post about the collaboration.
What do fans think?
In a poll by @realitybyAshley on Twitter, 172 fans voted to express which side of the argument they were on. 52.3% believe that Kim should be able to do whatever project she wants.
@realityysoup I’m really not understanding Kourtney’s issue… she doesn’t own the brand… It’s literally the dumbest fight.
@michelleismyna2 A job is a job. Kourtney is being overly sensitive & I think it’s bc she’s trying to get pregnant again & her hormones are surging. Otherwise, I think she would see it as merely just another job. Kim is not eclipsing her wedding by doing that show. She’s being ridiculous imo.
16% of fans can see both sides, which interestingly is where the Jenner sisters – Kylie and Kendall – land on the argument, as well.
Who’s side are you on in the Dolce feud btwn Kim and Kourt? #TheKardashians
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 16, 2023
With 31.4% siding with Kourtney, it looks like her point of view is in the minority.
@AnotherBravHoe I agree with Kourtney said, sometimes it’s okay to say no to money. I liked that little dig “I guess she really needs the money” lol
Whose side are you on? Personally we are choosing to stay neutral…
