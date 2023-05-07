Where you can buy Kourtney Kardashian’s lemme gummies, her growing empire

What started as a wellness gummy has blown up into a growing empire for Kourtney Kardashian.
lemme gummies, as well as her drops, can now be purchased at an expanding amount of retailers across the US… read more to see where you can try lemme for yourself.
lemme
Kourtney Kardashian first announced her brand lemme through a series of “teases” on Instagram. At first, people didn’t really know what to expect from The Kardashian’s star who infamously said “If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work.”
Ironically, lemme has taken off and the wellness supplements have expanded to include a huge range of products.
Not only are her gummies more popular than ever, but she also features drops that promise everything from enhancing your love life to changing the taste of your… well… “kitty.”
Where to buy lemme
lemme was first released on the company’s official website, and for those who prefer going straight to the source, it’s still an excellent place to purchase the product.
Next, lemme expanded to Amazon – making lemme super easy to access and get delivered to your door in just a few short days.
lemme’s newest announcement is that they are now at your local mall. Yes, lemme is now at ULTA!
In select wellness shops inside of ULTA you can leave with your lemme products in hand, whenever you need to re-up your stash.
One great aspect of lemme is its affordability – you’d expect the vitamins to be super expensive, but all retail outlets offer the product for approx. $30 a bottle.
Kardashian wellness guru
Even if you’re a Kourtney Kardashian skeptic, the one thing you can trust the reality star on is her knowledge of the health and wellness space. Founder of Poosh, her lifestyle brand is infamous for promoting the latest in natural and organic choices.
How did Kourtney get into the health arena? According to her website, it all started when she had her first baby, Mason.
For the last 13 years, (after having my first baby and reading about the best foods to feed him) I became really aware of the importance of what we put into our bodies. My wellness journey began! Since then, I have tried so many different things and met with doctors, gurus, specialists, in pursuit of living my healthiest and most balanced life– from oversized supplements that are difficult to swallow to gummy vitamins that were ok on taste but not so good on ingredients, and I learned so much along the way! None of this made sense to me. Why can’t it be yummy and be good for you?
Lemme tell you, it can!
Meet Lemme – My new line of vitamin and botanical supplements I’ve created to become a divine part of your everyday life.
Healthy living is so important to Kardashian, she’s even gotten her husband into the game. Barker Wellness Co. focuses on natural living primarily for men, though the KK beauty does have her own products that she’s created through the brand, as well.
If you are excited to try Kourtney’s lemme supplements and tinctures, you can find them at lemmelive.com, Amazon, or at your local ULTA.
The Kardashians season 3 premieres on Hulu May 25th.
