THE KARDASHIANS Kim Kardashian brought glam to the craziest place yet

Kim Kardashian isn’t about to be stuck with an ugly drivers license photo. She brought a whole team of glam to prepare her at the DMV.
Keep reading to hear more about the hilarious scene from this past weeks episode of The Kardashians on Hulu…
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is a reality star and mogul who is worth over a billion dollars thanks to her many business ventures including revolutionary shapewear brand SKIMS.
Kim can be seen everywhere these days, including on the cover of Time Magazine where she was awarded for being part of one of the most influential companies of 2023.
She is also the star of The Kardashians, currently airing its 3rd season. The Hulu show is a spin off to the original Kar-Jenner reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians which began in 2007 on E!.
Keeping up with the DMV
On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim does something somewhat normal… in the most over the top way imaginable of course.
The reality star visits the DMV in order to update her drivers license photo. No small task when you’re a gorgeous billionaire.
Kim acknowledged that this is totally insane, but quickly quipped:
I mean, this is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life.
It took only two shots for them to land on the perfect photo, something Kardashian used as an excuse to shade her older sister Kourtney whom she is currently in a feud with.
First is the worst, second is the best.
Kardashian’s glam team
Hairdresser Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada followed Kim to the most unlikely place… the DMV! But who are they? Turns out they’re two people who will have her back no matter what.
Today we are with Kim and we’re getting her driving-license-picture-ready. Too many people live with driving licenses which are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right. No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back.
Chris Appleton is currently a contributor for The Drew Barrymore Show and the global creative director for “Color Wow.” Ariel Tejada is a celebrity makeup artist who also works with Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner.
