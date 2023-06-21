Kim Kardashian’s biggest magazine cover to date; see her on TIME

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has been on 100s of magazine covers but gracing the pages of TIME Magazine is a HUGE accomplishment.
See her SKIMS cover story here, and why she’s one of the most “influential” companies of 2023…
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has been a star since an unfortunate tape starring her and singer Ray J went viral after being leaked by an anonymous source.
When Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Kim became the breakout star and has been an influencer ever since.
Known for her bodacious curves and sassy attitude, the Kardashian has made a name for herself way beyond reality television – though she is still the star of the new reality series The Kardashians on Hulu which is currently airing season 3.
Kim Kardashian has been on the cover of 100’s of magazines, including big names like Playboy and Vouge. In fact, she was part of the first interracial couple featured on the cover of Vogue when she posed with then husband Kanye West.
SKIMS
One of Kim’s biggest products to date is SKIMS, the shapewear company she founded in 2019. After years of cutting and custom dyeing her own undergarments, she launched the size-inclusive brand which has undoubtedly changed the shapewear game.
SKIMS focuses on body positivity and was co-founded by creators Emma Grede and Jens Grede.
The SKIMS brand includes more than just underwear. Since its conception it has expanded to include loungewear, swimwear, sleepwear and more.
The entire Kardashian family promotes SKIMS by frequently wearing it on social media.
Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Companies
Time Magazine just released their “100 Most Influential Companies” issue for 2023, and the cover girl was none other than Kim Kardashian, making this one of her biggest magazine covers to date.
SKIMS was valued at over $3.2 billion in January 2022, leading it to be recognized as one of the biggest fashion brands currently on the market.
Kim doesn’t just use her face to promote the product, according to the cover story, she is fully invested in the entire product from conception to sales:
Kardashian has put her own money into SKIMS and is the biggest shareholder. She’s also usually the fit model, which can mean hours of trying on tight underwear every week. She estimates she has tried on north of 7,000 items.
Sizes range from XXS through 5XL in a multitude of skin tones, and while this sort of inclusivity is becoming more common in the market, Kardashian is recognized as a pioneer for making the range available to the masses.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com