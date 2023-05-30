Kylie Jenner describes each Kar-Jenner’s drunk personality. Which are you?

On the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu season 3, Kylie Jenner explains what each Kar-Jenner is like when they drink.
The Kardashians on Hulu
The Kardashians has finally premiered it’s third season on Hulu and we couldn’t be more excited. Since its debut in 2022, fans cant get enough of the behind the scenes look at the Kardashian-Jenner family.
We were originally introduced to Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians which ran from 2007-2021 and gave us 20 amazing seasons.
After a brief hiatus the ‘krew’ is back, breaking the 4th wall and giving us a more intimate look into their most glamourous (and not so glamourous) moments.
Kar-Jenner’s drinking personalities
On the first episode of the season, Kylie Jenner spills the tea on what each family member acts like when they drink. Not only is it hilarious, but it’s seemingly pretty accurate.
Kylie Jenner
When asked which Kar-Jenner holds their liquor the best, Kylie is quick to point to herself.
Probably me. I mean I can drink the most, and hold it the best. I mean, I can drink a lot.
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Next up is Kendall and Kim, clearly the lightweights of the family – despite Kendall owning a tequila brand.
Jenner says of her sisters:
Kendall and Kim show their drunkness really fast, like there’s no hiding it. They have two shots they’re announcing it to everyone. Like, “omg I look so drunk.”
Kourtney Kardashian Barker
The most shocking description might be that of Kourtney. While we aren’t surprised she’s getting naked… we weren’t expecting the part about her bladder.
According to Kylie:
Kourtney like pees just everywhere. She gets drunk and she’ll like pee on everybody and everywhere in public and like, she’s just like, naked somewhere. She’s just like, a free lady.
Khloé Kardashian
Despite Kylie Jenner saying that her older sister Khloé is “fun” to get drunk with, it turns out she also has a dark side… and there’s nothing anyone can do about it:
Khloé is fun to get drunk with but she could get aggressive. Watch out, and there’s no stopping her.
Kris Jenner
Last but not least, Kylie tells it like it is about matriarch of the family Kris Jenner. To no one’s surprise, she gets her daughter’s vote for the best person to drink with:
If you have a chance to drink with any of us, I’d pick Kris Jenner.
So, which drunk Kar-Jenner are you? Honestly, we’re probably a combo of Kourtney and Khloé…
