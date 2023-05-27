Kourtney Kardashian searching for fans who got engaged at blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian is officially a tour wife! The Kardashians star is helping find the fans who got engaged during last nights blink-182 concert.
Are you the people in these photos? Check them out below…
Blink-182 tour
blink-182 is currently on a world tour for the first time since 2014. Bandmates Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker have reunited for a 66 stop concert extravaganza.
Drummer Travis Barker didn’t participate in any international tours with the group after being one of two survivors of a plane crash in 2008; a tragedy that took the life of both pilots, Baker and Still.
Thanks to his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian, he got over his fear of flying. After their wedding in Portofino, Italy he was ready to fly all over… and blink-182 fans couldn’t be happier.
Kourtney and Travis
Kourtney and Travis (affectionately known by fans as “Kravis”) have been officially together since 2021, though they were “best friends” for even longer.”
Their relationship, engagement and elopements were all featured on her hit series The Kardashians on Hulu… which also stars sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.
Having not one but THREE weddings, the two are now legally married and share a blended family that includes kids Mason, Penelope, Reign, Landon and Alabama. Behind the scenes from her Portofino wedding can be seen on Hulu’s ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis.
Kourt just recently joined Barker on his tour, officially making her a “tour wife.” From the behind the scenes footage she’s posted on social media, it looks like she’s taking to her new role quite nicely.
Engaged fans
During the concert in Brooklyn, New York, artist and photographer Clemente Ruiz captured a bunch of cute snaps of couples who got engaged during the epic blink-182 performance. Problem is, he didn’t catch their names.
Kourtney Kardashian-Barker to the rescue! The reality star posted the photos to her Instagram story, hoping that one of her 221M followers may recognize them.
Did you get engaged during bink-182? Let Kourt know!
