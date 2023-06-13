Are the Kardashians pulling the plug on their Hulu series already?

During a recent episode of the The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick asks Kim and Khloe if they plan to stop filming due to overwhelming response from negative critics.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Fans have been following the Kardashian-Jenner family since the inception of their first reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2007.
Cameras followed matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie for 20 seasons before they decided to put filming their lives on pause.
The original series started on E! The famous sisters have shared everything about their lives with fans, so when KUWTK ended in 2021, we knew it wouldn’t be too long until the Kar-Jenners were back on our screens.
The Kardashians
After a brief hiatus, Kim and her sisters returned to television with a Hulu original series called The Kardashians. This docuseries is supposed to have a more intimate vibe… the cast often breaks the fourth wall, and shares a little more of the “real” side to their stories.
Recently critics of the show have been saying that they don’t feel like the famous family is sharing enough… that they are glossing over their realities to only show things that make them look good.
During a recent conversation with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex asks if this is enough to make them call it quits for good.
Are Kim and Khloe pulling the plug on filming?
Kim, Khloe and Scott have a deep discussion in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu after Kim admits that she has been reading what the critics have to say about their reality show.
For example, many fans believe that Khloe isn’t sharing as much about her life anymore because she’s embarrassed from the fall out of Tristan Thompson’s many cheating scandals.
She has been accused of not sharing her surrogacy journey with fans because of the ill timing of his conception – Thompson impregnated Maralee Nichols at the the same time as the famous Kardashian’s surrogate.
Scott asks if they would ever pull the plug on filming, and now we have our answer. The show will not only go on, but it’s been renewed for several more seasons with no end in sight.
The Kardashians is currently airing season 3. New episodes premiere Thursday’s on the streaming app.
