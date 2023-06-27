THE KARDASHIANS Kylie Jenner FINALLY changes son’s name LEGALLY!

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son in February 2022 and named him Wolf Webster. As of June 2023, his name is LEGALLY Aire.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian crew and arguably the most famous. Hitting billionaire status from her successful makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, the 25 year old has made a name for herself outside of her famous family.
Second child of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie is a mother of two – giving birth to daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018 and a son, initially named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022.
Jenner has said that Stormi’s name was always meant to be, but she didn’t feel as confident when it came to “Wolf,” and immediately wanted to change it.
Wolf Webster
Wolf Jacques Webster is the second child of Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott. Both children share the same last name as Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.
After Webster’s birth, the parents kept his name quiet, making people guess what it could be. Once it was released that his ID was “Wolf,” Kylie no longer liked the way it sounded.
The Kardashians star wrote on Instagram:
We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.
A Kardashian name change
Kylie unofficially changed her sons name to Aire Webster in May 2022, but documents were never filed… until now. PEOPLE Magazine has confirmed that as of June 22, 2023, Aire Webster is his legal moniker.
When asked by fans if it was pronounced “air” or “airey,” Jenner responded “AIR” with a red heart emoji.
According to BabyNames.com, the name means the following:
The name Aire is primarily a gender-neutral name of Irish origin that means Watch Over, Care For.
From the old Irish aire meaning “act of guarding, watching over, tending, caring for”
Can also mean “Love & Affection” in Japanese kanji, or “My Penis” in Arabic Slang. It is also an English suffix meaning a name or person associated with the word that comes before it, as in “Millionaire.” The River Aire is a river in northern England that flows southeast through West Yorkshire.
As a musical term, and air/aire is a genre of solo song that usually was accompanied by the lute.
Many fans have pointed out the Arabic slang version is a little wild… though we doubt Jenner knew that before coming to her final conclusion.
