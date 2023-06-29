Chrissy Teigen praises surrogate; names names and shows her photo

While many celebrities hide their surrogates, Chrissy Teigen is happy to share the name and photo of the woman wo she calls her friend and “family.”
Read more to see what we know about the woman who helped Chrissy and John usher in their 4th child…
Teigen and Legend’s pregnancy journey
Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have been married since 2013. With seemingly no complications they welcomed two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore.
When it came to her 3rd pregnancy, Teigen suffered the worst – a baby boy they named Jack was lost at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Chrissy was devastated.
The Legend’s were able to have a healthy 3rd child thanks to IVF, but what we didn’t know at the time was that they were preparing for 2 more kids.. not 1! Thanks to a surrogate, the celebrity couple are now parents to 4.
A surrogate exposed
It seems like most celebrities keep their surrogates identities a secret… for example, we know nothing about who birthed half of the Kardashian children, however keeping with her typical transparency, Chrissy Teigen is spilling all the tea about the woman who made her a mom of 4.
In a surprising announcement this week, Teigen let the world know that she and John Legend had welcomed a second son. Not shying away from the truth, she’s telling us all who is to thank.
Posted on Instagram, Chrissy penned several heartfelt posts to a woman named Alexandra, whose photo you can see below.
“Alex” lost the first embryo they transferred, but “fought to get ready for a second transfer.” Turns out, she got pregnant while Chrissy was also pregnant with her daughter Esti.
The pair bonded, and she says that they “ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with (their) growing bellies, (our) families blending into one for the past year.”
This story is so sweet! Sounds like Chrissy and John had an amazing experience thanks to Alexandra!
Baby Wren Alexander was born on June 19, 2023. Congrats to the Legend-ary family!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com