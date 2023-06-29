How to pre-order an autographed copy of Jill Dugggar’s new memoir Counting the Cost

19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar Dillard is the latest in the massive family to spill the tea.
See how to get your hands on an autographed copy of her upcoming memoir Counting the Cost and learn more about why the release date was changed, here…
Jill Duggar Dillard tells all
Jill Duggar is child number four in the family made famous for their participation in the reality series 19 Kids and Counting. Jill, married to Derick Dillard in 2014, was also part of the spin off called Counting On, which aired for an additional 11 seasons.
Dillard was the first to “rebel,” getting a nose piercing, experimenting with alcohol and most famously – blowing the whistle on her conservative Christian family.
Recently, Jill was a part of the shocking Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which shed light on the Duggar family’s participation in the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles, and home school curriculum the Advanced Training Institute.
Release date for Counting the Cost changed
Following in her sister Jinger Vuolo’s footsteps, Dillard is releasing a tell all memoir due later this year. Vuolo’s Becoming Free Indeed has been a success, yet many feel like it went a little too easy on her problematic family.
Jill Dillard is likely to spill more tea, since she and husband Derick haven’t been known to hold back yet. Her memoir, titled Counting the Cost, is already taking a more aggressive stance by including a photo of the Duggars on its cover.
Originally expected in early 2023, due to huge demand (according to Dillard) the book will now be released on September 12th, 2023.
Pre-Order yours now
Jill is currently promoting pre-orders now through Premiere Collectables, and is even offering fans a chance to get their hands on an autographed copy!
By visiting https://premierecollectibles.com/counting you can reserve a copy of the salacious memoir today and own a piece of Duggar history.
The description of the highly anticipated book is as follows:
For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans.Jill and Derick knew a normal life wasn’t possible for them. As a star on the popular TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, Jill grew up in front of viewers who were fascinated by her family’s way of life. She was the responsible, second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle’s nineteen kids; always with a baby on her hip and happy to wear the modest ankle-length dresses with throat-high necklines. She didn’t protest the strict model of patriarchy that her family followed, which declares that men are superior, that women are expected to be wives and mothers and are discouraged from attaining a higher education, and that parental authority over their children continues well into adulthood, even once they are married.But as Jill got older, married Derick, and they embarked on their own lives, the red flags became too obvious to ignore.For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members—they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets. Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey. Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty.
