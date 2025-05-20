TEEN MOM Nathan Griffith pleads guilty to felony battery, faces 1-4 years in prison

Teen Mom dad Nathan Griffith has pleaded guilty to a felony count of battery constituting domestic violence – strangulation. As part of the plea, Nathan agreed to serve 14-48 months in Nevada state prison.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Nathan’s guilty plea agreement was filed on Monday, just five weeks after his arrest on April 23, 2025.

In case you missed it, Nathan has been arrested for battery involving strangulation on three separate occasions in the past 28 months. His most recent arrest was after an altercation with his girlfriend, Anastasia Biddle.

Nathan’s sentencing is scheduled for May 28.

At the time of his arrest last month, Nathan was on probation from his previous battery conviction stemming from a 2023 altercation with his sister. His probation revocation hearing from that case is scheduled for later this week.

In what was likely a big motivation for Nathan agreeing to plead guilty to the most recent charge is that the plea agreement allows him to serve his sentence concurrently to whatever sentence he receives for violating his probation.

Nathan Griffith is still listed as being in the custody of the Clark County Jail.

NATHAN GRIFFITH’S FIRST STRANGULATION ARREST

Nathan Griffith’s April, 2025 arrest was the third time Jenelle Evans’ ex has been arrested for domestic battery by strangulation.

Nathan was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation in Florida in February of 2023 after an altercation with his girlfriend, Victoria. Nathan and his wife, Mayra Oyoloa, had recently split up.

State prosecutors declined to prosecute the case in March of 2023. From Starcasm’s previous article:

According to court records, the felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation against Nathan was dropped on March 9. The only reason listed on the “No File” form was “victim uncooperative.” I assume this means the alleged victim in the case, Nathan’s girlfriend Victoria, was not willing to work with prosecutors.

Nathan and his wife would later reconcile — for a bit.

Click here for the frightening details from the police report.

NATHAN GRIFFITH 2ND STRANGULATION ARREST

Nathan Griffith was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation again in July of 2023 after an altercation with his sister, Heather Griffith.

Nathan was living with Heather and her husband in the Las Vegas area. Heather said her husband was out of town and Nathan had a few drinks when he became aggressive towards her.

From Heather’s harrowing account:

He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me. In between sessions of him choking me, because he’s trying to make me blackout, I said ‘Nate, I’m your sister, how can you do this to me?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care. You’re going to die.’ Finally, when he stopped choking me for like the fifth time, I put my knees to my chest as best as I could and kicked him across the room and ran out the door.

Nathan pleaded guilty to the charge in September of 2023. He was arrested multiple times stemming from the conviction and was sentenced in July of 2024.

