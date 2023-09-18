Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith has pleaded guilty to attempted battery by strangulation in Nevada after an alteration with his sister, Heather Griffith, in July.
Nathan was initially charged in Las Vegas Justice Court. He was released on $5,000 bail with the stipulation that he be a part of Nevada’s Pretrial Compliance Unit with “high-level electronic monitoring.” Nathan had a “satisfactory” progress report on July 15. His next Pretrial Compliance Unit Progress Report was on September 3, and it was “unsatisfactory.”
Negotiations were held on September 6, and Nathan’s case was bound over to District Court on September 6.
According to District Court documents, Nathan signed a guilty plea agreement on September 14 and it was filed the same day. The charge against Nathan can either be a Class D Felony or a Gross Misdemeanor. As part of the plea deal, Nathan agreed to felony treatment, but that determination looks to be on hold for now.
“The State will not oppose probation with Veteran’s Court and deferred adjudication,” the guilty plea agreement reads. “The State will not oppose Defendant’s release from Pretrial Compliance Unit Supervision after entry of plea in District Court,” it continues.
Nathan is due back in court for a compliance status check on December 14. The no contact order between Nathan and his sister remains in place until November 15, 2023.
More from the agreement on what Nathan will be in for if he is unable to stay out of trouble:
I understand and agree that, if I fail to interview with the Department of Parole and Probation, fail to appear at any subsequent hearings in this case, or an independent magistrate, by affidavit review, confirms probable cause against me for new criminal charges including reckless driving or DUI, but excluding minor traffic violations, the State will have the unqualified right to argue for any legal sentence and term of confinement allowable for the crime(s) to which I am pleading guilty, including the use of any prior convictions I may have to increase my sentence as an habitual criminal to five (5) to twenty (20) years, life without the possibility of parole, life with the possibility of parole after ten (10) years, or a definite twenty-five (25) year term with the possibility of parole after ten (10) years. Otherwise I am entitled to receive the benefits of these negotiations as stated in this plea agreement.
I understand that by pleading guilty I admit the facts which support all the elements of the offense(s) to which I now plead as set forth in Exhibit “1”. I understand that as a consequence of my plea of guilty the Court may elect to treat this offense as a felony or as a gross misdemeanor. If the Court elects to treat this offense as a felony I may be imprisoned in the Nevada Department of Corrections for a minimum term of not less than one (1) year and a maximum term of not more than four (4) years. In addition, I may be fined up to $5,000.00. I further understand that the minimum term of imprisonment may not exceed forty percent (40%) of the maximum term of imprisonment. If the Court elects to treat this offense as a gross misdemeanor, I may be imprisoned in the Clark County Detention Center for a period of not more than three hundred sixty-four (364) days. In addition, I may be fined up to $2,000.00.
NATHAN GRIFFITH’S OTHER STRANGULATION ARREST
Nathan’s arrest for attempted battery by strangulation was his second strangulation arrest of 2023. Jenelle Eason’s ex was booked into Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Center in Florida on Friday, February 24 for felony battery — domestic battery by strangulation after an alleged altercation with his new girlfriend named Victoria.
State prosecutors eventually declined to prosecute the case, citing “victim uncooperative” on the “No File” form.
