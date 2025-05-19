| |

90 DAY FIANCE Ben Rathbun has died after cancer battle

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star Benjamin Rathbun has died after battling cancer.

90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty broke the news earlier today on social media. “Ben Rathbun has passed away from cancer today, according to my sources,” Shabooty wrote.

“RIP to Ben and I know this is a difficult time for his family and for Mahogany (who was still with him through these 💔ing times),” he added.

UPDATE – TMZ has confirmed Ben’s passing:

Ben died Monday morning at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, where he was surrounded by his family … according to a family source.

We’re told Ben had stage 4 stomach cancer and he had been battling the disease since the end of last year, when he was diagnosed.

Shabooty also broke the news that 55-year-old Rathbun was battling cancer after the reality star’s arrest late last year:

Ben allegedly has cirrhosis of the liver and was hospitalized in Peru. His family wanted him to get treatment in the US, so they paid for his return trip to the States out of dire worry. Some family insiders however think Ben spun up this narrative so his family would pay for his trip back home.

I can also report exclusively that Mahogany is in the United States currently!!! (she accompanied Ben on his return trip in which he was nabbed), and she is now staying with his family in Michigan.

Our thoughts are with Ben’s family and friends. We will continue to monitor the story and share any updates or official confirmation.

