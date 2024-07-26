TEEN MOM Nathan Griffith sentenced in strangulation case

The ex of Teen Mom star Jenelle Eason was back in court yesterday to face sentencing stemming from his attempted battery by strangulation arrest last year.

As Starcasm was first to report, the 36-year-old former reality star found himself back behind bars last month after failing to meet the requirements of the Veterans Treatment Court Program. If Nathan had completed the requirement, all of the charges would have been dismissed.

Nathan Griffith sentenced

Nathan was facing serious prison time for the charge, but once again, a judge was lenient with him.

According to the sentencing documents, first reported by The Ashley, Nathan was sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of four years in prison.

The sentence was suspended and Nathan was placed on probation for up to two years. Here is the exact wording from the sentencing document:

Defendant SENTENCED to a MINIMUM of TWELVE (12) MONTHS with a MAXIMUM of FORTY-EIGHT (48) MONTHS in the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDC), SUSPENDED; placed on PROBATION for an indeterminate period not to exceed TWENTY- FOUR (24) MONTHS.

Nathan Griffith must enter rehab again

Nathan Griffith’s probation comes with the standard requirements, including no controlled substances, no excess alcohol, meetings with his probation officer, no weapons, etc.

More from the sentencing documents with additional conditions for Nathan’s probation:

In addition to the STANDARD CONDITIONS OF PROBATION, the following SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF PROBATION are IMPOSED: 1. Comply with any curfew imposed by Parole and Probation; 2. Enter and complete a residential treatment program that is deemed appropriate by Parole and Probation; and 3. Upon successful completion of residential treatment program, Defendant to enter and complete a Veteran’s intensive outpatient treatment program and comply with any treatment recommended by the program or Parole and Probation.

Nathan Griffith is to remain in custody until he is transported to residential treatment facility. He has a status check hearing scheduled for September 5.

