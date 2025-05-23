LOVE DURING LOCKUP Haley’s ex Dalton sentenced to 12 years for 4 felonies

Love During Lockup Season 1 inmate Dalton Edgin is back in a Texas state prison after being convicted of four felonies, including assault on a peace officer.

As Starcasm previously reported, Haley’s ex was arrested in September after leading police on a chase, breaking into someone’s house, then threatening to kill multiple police officers. He was initially facing six felony charges, a parole violation, and a misdemeanor DWI charge.

On March 20, Dalton pleaded guilty to four of the felony charges. His sentences totaled 44 years, but they are concurrent. The two longest sentences were 12 years each, so that is the maximum time he will serve.

Below are the felony charges Dalton was convicted of and his prison sentence for each conviction:

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than felony theft – 1st Degree Felony – 12 YEARS Assault on a peace officer – 2nd Degree Felony – 12 YEARS Evading arrest or detention while using a vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony – 10 YEARS Obstruction or Retaliation – 3rd Degree Felony – 10 YEARS

Dalton was credited 194 days for time served.

In addition to the felony convictions, Dalton was also found guilty of a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated on April 4. He was sentenced to 100 days in county jail.

Dalton was transferred from county jail to a Texas state prison on May 21, 2025.

The Texas Department of Corrections website lists Dalton’s projected release date as September 7, 2036. However, Dalton’s parole eligibility date is January 27, 2026.

Dalton Edgin arrest history

Dalton Edgin had seemingly been doing well. Prior to September’s car chase and booking, Dalton’s prior arrest was for a parole hold in August of 2023. That was less than a week after he was arrested for domestic assault after an altercation with Haley Cole.

Not long after his parole hold arrest, Dalton pleaded nolo contendre to the misdemeanor domestic assault charge. He was found guilty and sentenced to 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days time served.

Going nearly a year without an arrest may not be that impressive for most people, but given Dalton’s EXTENSIVE criminal history, it was quite an accomplishment.

Dalton has been dating a new woman, and seemed to be doing well based on his social media posts. The tatted felon even started an OnlyFans account.

Below is Dalton’s last Instagram photo prior to his arrest late last year:

