Nathan Griffith’s domestic battery by strangulation charge dropped

Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith seems to have taken a page out of his ex Jenelle Evans’ legal playbook as he managed to avoid a conviction stemming from his latest criminal charge.
According to court records, the felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation against Nathan was dropped on March 9. The only reason listed on the “No File” form was “victim uncooperative.” I assume this means the alleged victim in the case, Nathan’s girlfriend Victoria, was not willing to work with prosecutors.
In addition to the case being dropped, the document states that the no contact order between Nathan and Victoria is to be rescinded.
Neither Nathan nor Victoria have posted about the incident on social media. It is unclear if the two remain in contact.
Nathan Griffith arrest details
Nathan Griffith was arrested on Friday, February 24 and charged with a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation. Below is our recap of what happened, according to the arrest report. Click here for for the full narrative from the probable cause affidavit.
Prior to his arrest, Nathan called his brother-in-law William, who lives in Las Vegas, and allegedly told him during a video call that he had “lost it” and choked his girlfriend Victoria.
“William claimed Nathan stated he drug her up the stairs,” the affidavit reads. “Nathan then hung up the phone, and wasn’t answering. William texted Victoria if she was OK, who replied, ‘no.’”
William called Delray Police and reported the incident. Police arrived on the scene and described Nathan as “uncooperative.”
Nathan said he and Victoria had just had sex and she was fine. He also told police that William “is on drugs and is not a reliable source of information.”
Nathan had scratches on his neck and back, and when police spoke with Victoria she appeared to have recently been crying. Initially, Victoria was reluctant to say anything about the altercation, but she later stated that Nathan had been physically aggressive with her, and at some point she “blacked out.”
The officer on the scene observed “approximately inch thick bruising starting to appear on her neck (all the way around)” and “bruising under her jaw line consistent with being strangled and someone pressing their thumbs inward to add pressure.”
At one point, Victoria shouted to the officers: “I’m 100 some pounds and he’s 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off of me.”
The probable cause affidavit states that officers were called to the same address a couple hours earlier for a “domestic disturbance.” The filing does not include any information about the prior incident, other than the claim that “Victoria did not have any bruising around the neck area” at that time.
The affidavit does acknowledge that Nathan has a prior history of domestic violence. Under “Alcohol and Drugs Involved,” the officer checked the box for “Yes.”
