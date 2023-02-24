Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith is back behind bars in Florida.
According to jail records, Nathan was booked into Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Center on Friday, February 24 at 4:25AM. He is charged with a felony count of battery — domestic battery by strangulation.
At the time of this post, Nathan is still listed as being in custody. It doesn’t appear that his bail has been set.
Here are the details on domestic battery by strangulation from the Florida statute:
A person commits domestic battery by strangulation if the person knowingly and intentionally, against the will of another, impedes the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a family or household member or of a person with whom he or she is in a dating relationship, so as to create a risk of or cause great bodily harm by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person or by blocking the nose or mouth of the other person.
If convicted of the third-degree felony, Nathan is facing up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
Nathan Griffith arrest details
According to TMZ, “Delray Beach, FL police responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday from Nathan’s brother-in-law, William … who claimed Nathan told him on the phone he ‘lost it’ — choked his girlfriend and dragged her up the stairs.”
When police arrived, they say that Nathan was uncooperative and he claimed that his brother-in-law was on drugs and an unreliable source. Police observed scratches on Nathan’s neck and back, which he claimed were from sex.
More from TMZ:
The docs say the girlfriend, who appeared to be recently crying, initially was uncooperative at first … but eventually told cops Nathan had been physically aggressive with her. She added she couldn’t explain the specifics, as she “blacked out,” although she wouldn’t clarify if that was from getting choked.
According to the report, she later shouted, “I’m 100 some pounds and he’s 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off me.” Cops say they noticed bruising on her neck starting to appear … and Nathan was eventually placed under arrest for domestic battery by strangulation.
#TeenMom2 Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith was asking his IG followers for a place to stay late last night, but just for "a couple nights until I can figure out all my problems." He says his new wife is "completely psycho" and he's currently living in his car. https://t.co/dXDUmGFM05
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 8, 2022
Nathan’s previous issues with wife Maya
Nathan Griffith shocked his followers with his surprise announcement last year that he had married his short-time girlfriend Mayra Oyola. Miami-Dade County records indicate that the couple filed for a marriage license on April 15 and made it official by tying the knot on April 30.
Just like all of his previous relationships, Nathan’s marriage with Maya has had some very serious issues.
In August of 2022, Nathan posted on Instagram that he was looking for a place to stay in the Miami area for “a couple nights until I can figure out all my problems.”
Not surprisingly, none of Nathan’s Instagram followers stepped up to give Jenelle Eason’s ex (with a laundry list of arrests) a place to stay for the night. Nathan expressed his disappointment with his followers, and also took the opportunity to throw his wife under the bus.
“So, as I expected… no one was up to the challenge,” Nate lamented in a follow-up Instagram story post. “I am desperate in need. People said I could stay but not tonight. I am sleeping in my car! My wife is completely pyscho. I am trying to leave but no one will help a man in need! This is society!”
Nathan’s cries for sympathy fell on deaf ears, so he shouted louder — this time claiming he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.
“When I’m begging for help! Guess what?!? I have hepatocellular carcinoma…” Nathan wrote in another text graphic posted to his Instagram stories, “and my family doesn’t answer! So before you judge me… that’s my life!”
Nathan and Maya were back together (and co-promoting their Onlyfans accounts) by early September. In December the couple even took a trip out west, spending a few weeks in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Maya hasn’t been posting much on Instagram lately. In her stories, she shared a text graphic three weeks ago with the message: “Everything happens for a reason! When it’s not meant to be.. IT’S NOT!!”
#TeenMom2 Nathan Griffith was in court in FL today after a Sarasota woman filed a restraining order against him for alleged stalking & threats. Plus, Nathan says being poor is a choice in a recent Instagram rant about politics & economics. #TheBookOfNate https://t.co/wopUOaGdN4
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 14, 2020
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com