Nathan Griffith arrested for domestic battery by strangulation for 3rd time

Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith is back behind bars in Nevada after being arrested for felony domestic battery by strangulation for the third time.

According to jail records, Jenelle Evans’ ex was arrested in Clark County on Wednesday. Nathan was also charged with a parole violation stemming from his previous strangulation case.

Nathan is currently in custody with bail set at $15,000. He is scheduled for his initial appearance today. Court minutes indicate Nathan was “not interviewed due to defendant being in discipline or uncooperative.”

WHO WAS NATHAN’S ALLEGED VICTIM?

It is unclear who the most recent victim of Nathan’s domestic battery by strangulation is. The 37-year-old former reality star has been dating a 21-year-old woman named Anastasia “Angie” Biddle since late last year.

UPDATE FROM THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP:

From what The Ashley can gather, Nathan was arrested after a fight with his 21-year-old girlfriend Anastasia Biddle. The former soulmate of Jenelle was seen Live on social media briefly on Wednesday night, filming Anastasia— whom he has been in a very publicly over-the-top relationship with— telling him to get out of her car. Things appeared to escalate later that night, with Anastasia apparently calling Nathan’s mother Doris Davidson for help.

Both Angie and Nathan have removed all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts. Angie shared the post below in her Instagram stories early Thursday morning:

Nathan has been gloating about his new girlfriend on social media since the couple went public in early January. Below are a few examples of his posts:

Nathan’s Instagram post from February:

When we aren’t working together, at the gym, running errands or any activity to preoccupy one another… we are totally just messing with each other. I will finally speak out that no one has EVER heard me talk about. I don’t like hurting people or embarrassing them because I was that kid that always was the scapegoat for everyone and was highly bullied most of me life where I had to deal with a lot of issues due to my past that I didn’t explore. Yet, I just internalized it that when I grew up, grew into larger developmental problems. I have had my nose re-broken several times, kicked down a flight a stairs, almost kicked down a flight of stairs with my child in my arms, two bottles broken over my head, a knife thrown at me, multiple other items thrown at me (shoes, plates, hangers, etc.), a knife almost impelled my leg twice and cut a 3k mattress up, thrown in a pond, multiple clothes ripped or cut up and countless of times being shoved, hit and trapped in a room because I wanted to leave. The funny thing about all these situations, not one of these “abused women” never like playing around with me. [Angie] and I have NEVER been afraid of laying hands on each other meaning harm or calling the cops out of manipulation or abuse. We both aren’t even the slightest bit scared of one another. And again, the funny thing about it is, we mess with each other EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! With throwing pillows at each other, play fighting/ wrestling, irritating each other to a breaking point where we eventually find it funny. The differences between these two situations is that we aren’t scared of each other in the sense of knowing we both do not have a violent nature. Everything I have done and even if it’s wrong to a point it’s shameful, I will admit to it so I can learn and grow from it. I am very very accountable for my actions. People don’t see the truth, much rather they point similar situations in their life, assuming something happened and then most of the times try to justify their actions through someone else’s life to avoid taking accountability for their own actions. [Angie] and I are amazing together. So sometimes, if you don’t know, then don’t assume you know!

NATHAN GRIFFITH’S FIRST STRANGULATION ARREST

Wednesday’s arrest was the third time Nathan Griffith has been arrested for domestic battery by strangulation.

Nathan was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation in Florida in February of 2023 after an altercation with his girlfriend, Victoria. Nathan and his wife, Mayra Oyoloa, had recently split up.

State prosecutors declined to prosecute the case in March of 2023. From Starcasm’s previous article:

According to court records, the felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation against Nathan was dropped on March 9. The only reason listed on the “No File” form was “victim uncooperative.” I assume this means the alleged victim in the case, Nathan’s girlfriend Victoria, was not willing to work with prosecutors.

Nathan and his wife would later reconcile — for a bit.

Click here for the frightening details from the police report.

NATHAN GRIFFITH 2ND STRANGULATION ARREST

Nathan Griffith was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation again in July of 2023 after an altercation with his sister, Heather Griffith.

Nathan was living with Heather and her husband in the Las Vegas area. Heather said her husband was out of town and Nathan had a few drinks when he became aggressive towards her.

From Heather’s harrowing account:

He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me. In between sessions of him choking me, because he’s trying to make me blackout, I said ‘Nate, I’m your sister, how can you do this to me?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care. You’re going to die.’ Finally, when he stopped choking me for like the fifth time, I put my knees to my chest as best as I could and kicked him across the room and ran out the door.

Nathan pleaded guilty to the charge in September of 2023. He was arrested multiple times stemming from the conviction and was sentenced in July of 2024.

It appears Nathan was still on probation from the 2024 conviction when he was arrested on Wednesday. He may be facing potential prison time due to the violation.

We will continue to monitor Nathan’s strangulation cases and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









