SOUTHERN CHARM makeup artist spills details on male cast’s beauty habits

The makeup and hair artist for the Southern Charm confessionals is spilling the details on the male cast member’s beauty habits.
Read more to find out who the biggest diva is…
Southern Charm
Southern Charm is a Bravo reality series that is gearing up to air its 9th season. Many of the long running cast members, like Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll will be returning.
Also Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and Patricia Altschul, along with newcomer favorite Leva Bonaparte.
In the trailer below you can see that the season will focus largely on a rumor that Austen hooked up with Shep’s ex girlfriend. This will promise that all the Southern Charm men will be making bold claims in their 1:1 confessionals recorded after filming is done.
Makeup artist AMA
Chelsea Shay is listed as both a makeup artist and hair stylist on Instagram. According to her bio she travels between Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
As Shay was completing the looks for the male cast member’s Southern Charm confessionals, she decided to host an AMA.
Many wanted to know who the biggest diva was about their hair, with several guessing that it was Craig Conover. Turns out… nope! It’s Austen Kroll.
Shep Rose got rated as the most easy going about his “glam” and honestly… we can tell.
Other questions asked were about products Chelsea uses and the MUA spilled that she uses a lot of makeup on the men including foundation and bronzer.
Someone asking about products for long hair came with this photo of Craig Conover’s grown out locks. We love Paige DeSorbo’s boyfriend‘s hair slicked back like this!
Lastly, a fan asked about tips for bald men… something the Southern Charmers don’t have to worry about… yet…
Looks like the Southern Charm men use Chelsea’s talents for their other projects too, with her giving Pillows and Beer host’s Conover and Kroll a shout out in another Instagram post.
