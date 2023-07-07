SOUTHERN CHARM The boys reunite for boozy Wisconsin vacation

The boys of Southern Charm are getting along great as they are seen on a vacation in Wisconsin over the 4th of July.
See who was partying during this booze-filled weekend, and what it means for the upcoming season of Southern Charm.
Southern Charm
Southern Charm is a Bravo reality series that has followed a group of wealthy Charleston elite for 8 seasons.
An upcoming season 9 is expected to air later this year, and will likely include previous cast members Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Naomi Olindo, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, and Taylor Ann Green.
Kathryn Dennis will be noticeably absent, filming only as a “friend.” Earlier this year she shared a post confirming her departure from the show, which she has been a part of since season 1 when she was only 21 years old.
The three amigos
There have been many men come and go from Southern Charm, but the core group of Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll seem to be its strongest trio.
Even though they have had many fights since the show began, this threesome always makes for the best tv. Shep and Craig are both Season 1 veterans, while Austen joined the series in season 4.
Conover and Kroll are currently business partners, owning shares of the NYC restaurant Carriage House and a podcast aptly titled Pillows and Beer.
Rose looms over them as an older-brother type, but there’s no doubt that when the 3 of them together, it is bound to be a good time.
Charmers take Wisconsin
Most recently the 3 Southern Charmers spent the weekend together in Wisconsin, where they did what everyone does when they’re in the Badger State: drink!
The group took in a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game and spent the weekend golfing with a bevy of other notable friends including Ian Bunting and Brian Dodd.
Southern Charm season 9 is done filming, so the boozy weekend likely wont be featured in the upcoming season, but since 2 of the 3 guys are single, they’re constantly posting their shenanigans to social media for everyone to see.
