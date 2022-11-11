SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Leva Bonaparte Bravo series premieres November 28 TRAILER

The trailer is here for the new Southern Charm spin-off series Southern Hospitality!
The show, starring controversial new ‘Charmer Leva Bonaparte, is set to premiere on Bravo November 28 and the first look is finally available.
View the trailer for Southern Hospitality here:
In a description given by DEADLINE, we find out that Republic is THE downtown Charleston hot spot.
Southern Hospitality follows Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and her husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.
The staff at Republic is a fiery group of best friends driven by their work hard/play hard mentality. Working at Republic is the gold standard, and they’re forced to compete for prime positions and the best tips the city’s nightlife has to offer. Bonaparte sets the bar high, but she treats them like family, guiding this crew of young, passionate singles through love, conflict, makeups, breakups and everything in between.
Stars of Southern Hospitality
Famous Bravo faces like Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Austen Kroll show up within the first few seconds of the trailer, but the series promises to introduce us to a lot of newcomers.
A restaurant/nightclub format similar to another Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, the drama on Southern Hospitality centers around both the guests and the staff of Leva’s Republic Garden & Lounge.
The staff of “Republic” is comprised of Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Bradley Carter and TJ Dinch.
Fan Reaction to Southern Hospitality
While Southern Charm spin-offs are usually welcome in the Bravosphere, fans are skeptical of this new series, and the “Lisa Vanderpump”-esque character of Leva Bonaparte.
Originally titled “Leva Land,” Twitter isn’t sold on Bonaparte’s bold entrance.
Exactly “leva land” I mean just from the title no thank you she isn’t known enough to have a whole show named after her
— lori (@lolo488) May 13, 2022
#southerncharmreunion I will not be watching the watered down version of VPR, Southern Hospitality (aka annoying Leva) ever! I repeat NOPE! #southerncharm
— Corvette Girl (@ChickVette) October 7, 2022
Pretty sure I WONT be watching Southern Hospitality last thing I wanna see is more of Leva 🤮 #southerncharm
— I am that Bitch 😜 (@U_cant_affordme) October 7, 2022
The is some hope for the series however, as not every fan has written it off quite yet.
YAAAAS Leva! Southern Hospitality is my favorite type.🫶🏽😊💕 https://t.co/VDdKb6GWSv
— JESSICA (@justcallmeJCOLE) August 24, 2022
I’m actually excited for Leva’s show “Southern Hospitality” cause I’m ready to see fresh new people and no Patricia and Shep. #SouthernCharm
— J (@HesABrickhouse) September 9, 2022
Southern Hospitality was announced at BravoCon and is set to premiere Monday, November 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.
